Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed Third Baby, Celebrates Daughter Lovely Turning 3 Months
Chris Brown is a father of three.
The "No Guidance" singer, 32, confirmed that he welcomed a third child, a daughter Lovely Symphani Brown, with Diamond Brown.
Diamond shared a photo of baby Lovely on Instagram Thursday in celebration of the infant turning 3 months old. In the adorable snap, Lovely sits smiling in a red and blue Gucci onesie and matching headband.
"I gave you life, but really, you gave me mine. ♥️ HAPPY 3 months my little firecracker!" Diamond captioned the photo.
Chris later confirmed he and Diamond share the baby girl, reposting the photo on his Instagram Story along with several heart emojis. The Grammy winner is also dad to daughter Royalty, 7, with Nia Guzman, and son Aeko Catori, 2, with Ammika Harris.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Though this marks Chris' first post of his little girl, Diamond initially shared the news of their daughter's birth on Instagram, revealing baby Lovely was born on Jan. 7.
"The princess is here! Lovely Symphani Brown🤎," she wrote at the time. "My sweet babygirl, it's been a whole day you've been in the world and have already shown me the true meaning of life. I promise to love and protect you always. Forever yours, mommy."
Meanwhile, Chris' two oldest children have made a number of appearances on the singer's social media accounts.
Most recently, the musician posted an adorable Instagram video in November of Aeko correctly identifying several of his animal toys, simply captioning the clip, "❤️😊."
Back in 2020, Chris also shared a video of his "twin" Royalty as he proudly filmed her during a gymnastics lesson.
"🧬🥺 TWIN DA BEST ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," he wrote.