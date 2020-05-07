Chloë Sevigny gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic on May 2

Chloë Sevigny Reveals Her Son's Name as She Shares First Photo of the Baby Boy

Chloë Sevigny is showing off her new baby boy!

The Oscar-nominated actress, 45, revealed the name of her newborn son and shared the first photo of the child in an Instagram post on Wednesday. Alongside a picture of her cuddling with boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic and the newest addition to the family, Sevigny wrote, "Welcome to the world Vanja Sevigny Mačković."

"Born May 2nd," she captioned the sweet shot. "New York City."

Sevigny, who previously expressed her solidarity with other mothers expecting during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, also took time to thank the hospital workers who looked after her for their "bravery, perseverance and kindness, especially the nurses for being so gentle and patient."

"Blessings to all the other families giving birth during this time," she added. "#ilovemyboys 🐣."

Though Sevigny previously remained mum about the sex of her child throughout her pregnancy, she said in an interview The Cut published on Tuesday: “When I found out I was having a boy, I had to wrap my head around that, as I am so girly."

"I don’t even have that many boy friends; all of my friends are girls. I just relate better to girls. I’m like, what the hell am I going to do with a boy?" she told the outlet.

"My mom was like, ‘This is your comeuppance for not really liking men.’ I was like, great. I like men when I’m sleeping with them! But of course, I am thrilled and so excited about the whole thing."

In April, the American Horror Story: Hotel star said that she and Mackovic still hadn't decided on a name for their little one.

"Our baby's due in 8 days and we don't have a name yet," Sevigny said during a recent Q&A with Homme Girls. She also joked that her "idea of fun" at the moment would be "pushing this bebe out."

News of Sevigny’s pregnancy first broke this past January, when her rep confirmed to PEOPLE that the actress was expecting her first child with Mackovic. The couple was spotted on a stroll in New York City, smiling with one another as Mackovic embraced her growing baby bump before they shared a kiss.

Mackovic, who is the director of Karma Art Gallery in New York City, has been in a relationship with Sevigny for more than a year.