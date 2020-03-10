Chloë Sevigny Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Floral Dress for Red Carpet

Chloë Sevigny is ready for spring — and for her baby on the way!

The pregnant actress put her baby bump on full display while attending The New Group 25th Anniversary Gala at Guastavino’s in New York City on Monday night.

Sevigny, 45 rocked a floral-ruched dress that she paired with a black leather jacket, white socks and black loafers. The Lizzie star kept her hair pulled back, showing off some gold hoop earrings. She kept her glam subtle, save for a bold red lip.

Just last week, she opened up to PEOPLE about styling herself while pregnant, revealing that shoes have become harder for the soon-to-be mom to choose.

“I’m having a little bit of a shoe dilemma. My feet have swollen so I don’t fit in any of my shoes,” she told PEOPLE while attending the Rothy’s handbag launch in New York City. “And then I got some really cute Miu Miu boots but they’re so heavy. And then I was wearing these Birkenstocks and was like, ‘Have I resigned to Birkenstocks already every day?’ So I was going to go look at some Clarks tomorrow.”

Despite that struggle, the star says she’s soaking up her time while pregnant — with the help of some foot rubs from boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic.

“I know everyone says you’re going to miss being pregnant so I’m trying to really enjoy it,” Sevigny shared. “I’m enjoying all the attention I get from my boyfriend with all the massages and foot rubbing and all that.”

Sevigny also admitted that her pregnancy has been smooth and that she’s felt “good” throughout, but that there is one thing that has been particularly hard for her.

“I like to joke that the hardest part is being around my friends when they’re drunk,” she said. “Normally I like being a little tipsy or something but being out, that’s been the biggest adjustment. Everything else has been good so far.”

The star made her first red carpet appearance while pregnant back in February, attending the 72nd annual Writers Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles with friend Natasha Lyonne.

In January, Sevigny and Mackovic enjoyed a babymoon in Turks and Caicos. The couple is expecting to welcome their first child together on April 30.