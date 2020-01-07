Chloë Sevigny Is Pregnant! Actress, 45, Expecting First Child with Boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic

Image zoom Chloe Sevigny Scott Rudd

Chloë Sevigny is expecting her first child!

The 45-year-old actress is pregnant, a rep for the star confirms to PEOPLE.

On Monday, the Oscar nominee and her boyfriend, Sinisa Mackovic, were spotted on a stroll in New York City, smiling with each other as Mackovic embraced her baby bump before sharing a kiss.

News of Sevigny’s pregnancy was first reported by TMZ.

Image zoom Chloe Sevigny and Sinisa Mackovic SplashNews.com

In a September 2018 interview with Who What Wear, Sevigny hinted at her desire to have a daughter — if only to pass down her favorite articles of clothing to her mini-me. One of those sentimental pieces included the prom dress that both she and her mom wore to their school dances.

“I have pieces that I wore over and over again in high school. My collection is vast and exhaustive and a little embarrassing,” Sevigny said at the time. “Just all the pieces that I hold and think about what was happening when I was wearing them. The sense memory of that.”

She continued: “I still have the shirt I wore in the movie Kids. I have the bunny ears I made for Gummo. I have all kinds of weird articles from different characters I’ve played, photoshoots, events. My Oscar dress. It’s embarrassing. I better have a daughter soon or I don’t know what’s gonna happen.”

Image zoom Chloe Sevigny Jacopo Raule/Getty Images for Miu Miu

Speaking with W magazine in June 2016, Sevigny credited her then-decision to not have a child as the reason for her youthful looks.

“I think it’s not having had a baby yet. Because I think the baby wear and tear and stress on your body is part of the reason why people say, ‘Why do you still look so young?’ ” the American Horror Story star said at the time. “I really think that that unfortunately ages women, especially when they have children in their 30s, not in their 20s. So I think, first and foremost, it’s that and genetics.”

Coincidentally, Sevigny’s pregnancy coincides with that of fellow actor Topher Grace, whom she babysat when they were younger and living in Connecticut. Grace, 41, is expecting his second child with wife Ashley Hinshaw, he revealed earlier this month.

“She was the cool babysitter,” the That ’70s Show actor previously revealed of Sevigny. “I had such a crush on her.”