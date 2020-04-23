Pregnant Chloë Sevigny Says Her Baby Is 'Due in 8 Days' — But Doesn't 'Have a Name Yet'

Image zoom Chloë Sevigny BFA.com

The countdown to motherhood is on for Chloë Sevigny!

In a recent Q&A for Homme Girls, the American Horror Story: Hotel actress revealed that she is due to give birth to her first child with boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic in just over a week, but they still have one big item of preparation to check off their list.

"Our baby's due in 8 days and we don't have a name yet," said Sevigny, 45.

The mom-to-be also said her "Work from Homme Girls outfit" consists of an "oversized shirt, comfy cotton bra and panties" and "cozy socks."

The last thing Sevigny read was Gentle Birth, Gentle Mothering by Dr. Sarah J. Buckley — and she jokes that her "idea of fun" at the moment would be "pushing this bebe out."

PEOPLE confirmed in January that Sevigny is expecting her first child with Mackovic after the pair were spotted on a stroll in New York City together. The couple was seen smiling together as Mackovic embraced her baby bump before sharing a kiss.

She opened up about her pregnancy to PEOPLE last month, revealing that her due date is April 30 and joking that she was "enjoying all the attention I get from my boyfriend with all the massages and foot rubbing and all that."

While Sevigny has yet to reveal the sex of her baby, she previously told Who What Wear in 2018 that she "better have a daughter soon" so she can pass down some of her favorite vintage clothes.

"I have pieces that I wore over and over again in high school. My collection is vast and exhaustive and a little embarrassing," the Lizzie star told the outlet. "Just all the pieces that I hold and think about what was happening when I was wearing them. The sense memory of that."

"I still have the shirt I wore in the movie Kids. I have the bunny ears I made for Gummo. I have all kinds of weird articles from different characters I've played, photoshoots, events," she added. "My Oscar dress. It's embarrassing. I better have a daughter soon or I don't know what's gonna happen."

Speaking with W magazine in June 2016, Sevigny credited her then-decision to not have a child as the reason for her youthful looks.

"I think it's not having had a baby yet. Because I think the baby wear and tear and stress on your body is part of the reason why people say, 'Why do you still look so young?' " she said at the time.

"I really think that that unfortunately ages women, especially when they have children in their 30s, not in their 20s," Sevigny added. "So I think, first and foremost, it's that, and genetics."