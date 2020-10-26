Chloë Sevigny Posed Nude While 9 Months Pregnant for Playgirl's New Issue

The actress says her pregnancy with son Vanja, whom she welcomed in May, "stuck, which I had had trouble with in the past"

Chloë Sevigny bared all earlier this year — while nine months pregnant, no less.

On Monday, Playgirl unveiled its relaunched print edition, with the Oscar-nominated actress, 45, and her baby bump gracing the magazine's cover. Sevigny shot the stunning 21-photo spread back in March with photographer Mario Sorrenti, just weeks before she welcomed son Vanja on May 2 with boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic.

In the cover story, with an interview conducted later in May after becoming a newly minted mother, Sevigny opens up about her path to motherhood.

"It was just something that was supposed to happen, and in my early 40s, when it hadn't, I was like, 'I have to sort of actively try and make this happen' ... and then I struggled for a while," said the We Are Who We Are star.

Added Sevigny of how she finally became pregnant: "We had a night out dancing and drinking and went home ... and then it just happened, and it stuck, which I had had trouble with in the past. And I was like, 'Wow, this one — he/she — wants to be here.' "

Elsewhere in the story, Sevigny explained how she'll manage a work-life balance as a parent, saying, "I'm going to have to work, but I think I'll just have to pick and choose what that is, and hopefully it won't be that far from home."

News of Sevigny’s pregnancy first broke this past January, when her rep confirmed to PEOPLE that the actress was expecting her first child with Mackovic. The couple was spotted on a stroll in New York City, smiling with one another as Mackovic embraced her growing baby bump before they shared a kiss.

Mackovic, who is the director of Karma Art Gallery in New York City, has been in a relationship with Sevigny for more than a year.

In April, the American Horror Story alum said that she and Mackovic still hadn't decided on a name for their little one. "Our baby's due in eight days and we don't have a name yet," Sevigny said during a Q&A with Homme Girls. She also joked that her "idea of fun" at the moment would be "pushing this bebe out."

In an interview for WSJ. Magazine's September issue, Sevigny shared how she's been adapting to parenthood, explaining how her pre-baby organization has gone out the window since bringing home her new addition.

"I'm usually really good at time management. I'm actually really proud of how I get everything done in a day. I keep lists, and I'm very organized," said Sevigny at the time. "Since I've had the baby, I'm just like, I don't know how anybody gets anything done. I have to cook for everyone, then clean, then feed him, then clean him."