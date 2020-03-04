Chloë Sevigny Jokes the Hardest Thing About Being Pregnant Is 'Being Around Friends When They're Drunk'

Chloë Sevigny is one glowing mama-to-be!

The actress, 45, put her baby bump on full display on Tuesday night at Rothy’s handbag launch in New York City, where she caught up exclusively with PEOPLE about her pregnancy.

Sevigny, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic, wore an ethereal sheer white Simone Rocha tunic dress and matching earrings for the occasion, paired with Rothy's Mary Jane flats and Rothy's new handbag in poppy.

Image zoom BFA.com

“I feel good. It’s been pretty good,” Sevigny told PEOPLE. “I like to joke that the hardest part is being around my friends when they’re drunk. Normally I like being a little tipsy or something but being out, that’s been the biggest adjustment. Everything else has been good so far.”

While she said she’s just “trying to enjoy the moment” she’s in, she admitted she’ll miss one thing about being pregnant: the foot rubs!

“I know everyone says you’re going to miss being pregnant so I’m trying to really enjoy it,” Sevigny shared. “I’m enjoying all the attention I get from my boyfriend with all the massages and foot rubbing and all that.”

Image zoom

Though she’s had a good pregnancy, she is experiencing one common issue fellow moms-to-be encounter.

“I’m having a little bit of a shoe dilemma. My feet have swollen so I don’t fit in any of my shoes,” she said. “And then I got some really cute Miu Miu boots but they’re so heavy. And then I was wearing these Birkenstocks and was like, ‘Have I resigned to Birkenstocks already every day?’ So I was going to go look at some Clarks tomorrow.”

Thankfully, at the event she was sporting the comfy shoe brand, Rothy’s, which she said were “super cute and great.” She said she’ll also be adding the accessory brand’s latest launch — handbags — to her arsenal. “I think I will incorporate the handbag yeah, especially after the baby because it’s so nice and spacious and easy to access. I’ll have a lot of stuff to carry.”

As her due date nears — April 30 — she said her friends have been prepping her on everything she needs to know. “I’ve been getting like, spreadsheets! All my friends have been so generous and even people who I don’t know, or haven’t spoken to in a while, everybody in New York has been recommending nurses, doulas, the best stroller.”

“I’ve been kind of doing my own survey on the streets with every woman that I see — I’m like, ‘What stroller does she have? Is it the Aqua Baby or is it the [Babyzen] Yoyo?’ I can’t believe I know all of these things!”

She also admitted that it took her a bit to get the baby lingo down — for instance, she didn’t know what a babymoon was until she was on hers.

Image zoom Chloe Sevigny/Instagram

“It was an inadvertent babymoon,” she joked about her recent trip to Turks and Caicos with Mackovic. “I didn’t even know what a babymoon was! I don’t know like what planet I’m living on, but yeah. Everyone was like, ‘You’re going on a babymoon!’ I had just finished a job, I was in Italy for like four months shooting this miniseries for HBO so it was more like I had just planned this vacation, but yeah!”

She eventually got the terminology down, and shared a bikini-clad snap from paradise on Instagram with the caption, “#mocktailsandmoonbeams,” tagging Mackovic as the photographer.