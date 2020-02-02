Chloë Sevigny Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Announcing Her Pregnancy

Chloë Sevigny walked her first red carpet with a baby bump!

On Saturday, the 45-year-old actress joined her best friend, fellow actress Natasha Lyonne at the 72nd annual Writers Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Sevigny walked the red carpet in a black turtleneck dress that accentuated her baby bump, and paired the ensemble with a gold statement necklace and hoop earrings.

Meanwhile, Lyonne, 40, matched her friend with her own black dress, which was embellished with a large gold pin on her left shoulder.

Image zoom Chloë Sevigny Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Image zoom Chloë Sevigny and Natasha Lyonne Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The mom-to-be’s red carpet appearance comes after she enjoyed her recent babymoon in Turks and Caicos with boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic.

Sevigny shared a photo from the trip on Thursday, writing, “#mocktailsandmoonbeams,” and tagging Mackovic as the photographer. In the photo, Sevigny stands with her hands on her hips, sporting a blue and yellow bikini and a big floppy hat as she shows off her pregnant belly on the beach.

Image zoom Chloe Sevigny/Instagram

Earlier this month, PEOPLE confirmed Sevigny is expecting her first child with Mackovic after the pair were spotted on a stroll in New York City together.

The couple was seen smiling together as Mackovic embraced her baby bump before sharing a kiss.

While Sevigny has yet to reveal the sex of her baby, she previously told Who What Wear in 2018 that she “better have a daughter soon” so she can pass down some of her favorite vintage clothes.

Image zoom Chloë Sevigny and Sinisa Mackovic SplashNews.com

“I have pieces that I wore over and over again in high school. My collection is vast and exhaustive and a little embarrassing,” the Lizzie star told the outlet. “Just all the pieces that I hold and think about what was happening when I was wearing them. The sense memory of that.”

“I still have the shirt I wore in the movie Kids. I have the bunny ears I made for Gummo. I have all kinds of weird articles from different characters I’ve played, photoshoots, events,” she added. “My Oscar dress. It’s embarrassing. I better have a daughter soon or I don’t know what’s gonna happen.”