Chloë Sevigny Shows Off Baby Bump with Bikini Pic on Vacation in Turks and Caicos

Mocktail, anyone?

Chloë Sevigny is enjoying a babymoon in Turks and Caicos with boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic — and showing off her baby bump from the beach!

The 45-year-old actress shared a photo on Thursday, writing in the caption, “#mocktailsandmoonbeams,” and tagging Mackovic as the photographer.

In the snap, Sevigny stands with her hands on her hips, sporting a blue and yellow bikini and a big floppy hat.

PEOPLE confirmed earlier this month that Sevigny is expecting her first child with Mackovic after the pair were spotted on a stroll in New York City together. The duo were seen smiling together as Mackovic embraced her baby bump before sharing a kiss.

While Sevigny has not yet revealed the gender of her child, she told Who What Wear in 2018 that she “better have a daughter soon” so that she can pass down some of her favorite vintage clothes.

“I have pieces that I wore over and over again in high school. My collection is vast and exhaustive and a little embarrassing,” the Lizzie star told the outlet. “Just all the pieces that I hold and think about what was happening when I was wearing them. The sense memory of that.”

“I still have the shirt I wore in the movie Kids. I have the bunny ears I made for Gummo. I have all kinds of weird articles from different characters I’ve played, photoshoots, events,” she added. “My Oscar dress. It’s embarrassing. I better have a daughter soon or I don’t know what’s gonna happen.”

The Oscar nominee spoke to W Magazine in 2016, crediting her youthful appearance to not have having a baby yet.

“I think it’s not having had a baby yet. Because I think the baby wear and tear and stress on your body is part of the reason why people say, ‘Why do you still look so young?’” she told the outlet. “I really think that that unfortunately ages women, especially when they have children in their 30s, not in their 20s. So I think, first and foremost, it’s that and genetics.”

Earlier this month, Sevigny posted a series of artistic black-and-white photographs that also showed off her bump, writing in the caption a series of emojis that included a baby bottle and a hatching chick: “🐣💜👶🏻🤰🏼🥳🍼😈🕺🏻.”