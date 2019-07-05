Another Boy! CNN's Chloe Melas Welcomes Son Luke Alessandro with Husband Brian Mazza

Image zoom Roger M Rojas

Chloe Melas has welcomed another bundle of joy!

The CNN reporter, 32, gave birth to her second child, son Luke Alessandro, on Friday, July 5, PEOPLE exclusively confirms.

Baby Luke, who was born at 9:46 a.m. in Manhattan, weighed in at 7 lbs. 8 oz. and 21.6 in. long.

Melas and husband Brian Mazza are already parents to son Leo, who turned 2 on July 3.

“We are overjoyed to welcome our second son, Luke Alessandro Mazza. It has not been an easy road to expand our family but it was worth the wait. We are also thrilled that Leo is now crowned Big Brother!” the new parents tell PEOPLE. “We would also like to thank all of the doctors and nurses at New York Presbyterian Weill Cornell who helped deliver our sweet boy safely and with such care.”

Melas, who announced her pregnancy in December 2018 along with a sweet sex-reveal video, previously opened up to PEOPLE about conceiving both her first and second sons via in vitro fertilization.

The couple’s journey toward parenthood was indeed not a straightforward one, sharing how she and Mazza decided to start trying for a baby two years after their October 2014 wedding.

However, they learned that he had a low sperm count and she had a reduced ovarian reserve, which means a lower-than-average egg count compared to most women her age.

“I was super depressed, crying all the time. I was convinced that we would never have children, that I would never carry my own child or have my own biological child,” Melas recalled.

The pair ultimately turned to medicated intrauterine insemination (IUI) to attempt to start their family, but had no luck after three rounds of the treatment.

Eventually, Melas and Mazza turned to in vitro fertilization (IVF) to conceive Leo. (They did the same for their second child, after trying naturally for a few months and undergoing one more IUI treatment after Leo turned 1.)

“I just want everybody to know that it’s not always a happy journey to get the outcome that you want, but don’t give up, stay on the road, because the outcome is so worth it,” Melas said.