Chip and Joanna Gaines Share Adorable Photos of 2-Month-Old Son Crew at His First Football Game

Chip and Joanna Gaines celebrated their son Crew‘s first football game!

The couple, who welcomed their youngest child on June 21, shared adorable family photos from their 10-week-old baby boy’s game day on Instagram Saturday. “First game day for baby Crew #sicem,” proud mom Joanna, 40, captioned a mother-son selfie from the Baylor University game against Abilene Christian on Saturday.

Meanwhile, father of five Chip, 43, simply captioned his family photo writing, “#Gameday.”

In both photos, little Crew could be seen peacefully sleeping on his mother’s chest.

Not only did the Waco, Texas, natives celebrate their son’s first game, they also celebrated the 55-27 victory of their home team.

Chip previously shared his love for football and impressive throwing arm in July when he posted a video of himself standing on the open deck at the stern of a boat and letting a long pass fly as eldest son Drake, 13, swooped in on a jet ski with a great catch.

Since baby Crew’s June 21 birth, the new parents have given their followers a few glimpses of his adorable face on social media.

Earlier this month, Chip posted a father-son photo of them snuggled up close while lounging in a hammock on the family’s Waco, Texas, property. “#thegoodoldays,” the Fixer Upper alum captioned the aww-inspiring photograph.

And in July, the new mom of five shared a sweet snapshot of Crew, Chip and the couple’s middle son Duke, 9, all snuggled up together. “Walked into this cuddlefest and my heart almost burst,” Joanna captioned the black-and-white Instagram post, adding a heart-eye emoji.

Chip and Joanna are also parents to daughters Emmie Kay, 8, and Ella Rose, 11.