Chip and Joanna Gaines Enjoy Fireside Puzzles, Snowball Fights with Their Kids on Family Ski Trip

Chip and Joanna Gaines shared fun in the snow and sweet moments indoors with their five kids on a recent family trip

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 13, 2023 12:53 PM
Chip and Joanna Gaines, Kids Enjoy Fireside Puzzles and Snowball Fights on Family Ski Trip
Chip Gaines and kids on family ski trip. Photo: Joanna Gaines/Instagram (2)

Chip and Joanna Gaines enjoyed fun in the snow with their whole family.

The Magnolia founders enjoyed a ski getaway with their five children — daughters Emmie, 13, and Ella, 16, and sons Crew, 4, Duke, 14, and Drake, 18 — scenes of which Joanna shared in an Instagram Reel on Sunday.

The sweet video begins with Crew and Chip standing by a fire and then playing in the snow. Later, the dad can be seen hilariously struggling to put on his youngest son's skis.

While Chip works with Crew on the basics of skiing, the girls can be seen in full gear, catching falling snowflakes on their tongues.

When it comes time to take the fun indoors, the family enjoys doing jigsaw puzzles and playing an interesting tic-tac-toe-style game with ping pong and peanut butter on toast.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Using a snowball-making tool, Duke can be seen cranking out a big mound of snowballs. The kids are also seen jumping in the snow and making snow angels. In one shot, Crew gets to hold a giant icicle that's bigger than him.

At the end of the video, someone shovels snow into a giant cooler, which is seen a split second later in the family's sunny Texas home. Crew opens it up and reaches in with the snowball tool, making himself a single ball and throwing it up into the air and before it comes splatting down on the ground.

Joanna Gaines cooking with her son
Joanna Gaines Instagram

Reflecting on their journey in the business during an appearance on the Kennebec Cabin Company podcast earlier this month, Chip said the couple was "kind of naive" about letting their kids be on television when Fixer Upper first began.

"As the kids got into fourth and fifth seasons and they're getting a little bit older in age, and now they're getting recognized out in the wild, mama bear came out and papa bear. I'm like, 'I don't know that I want my kids to be visible in that way unless they want to be visible,'" he explained.

"If this is the path they want to be on and they choose to go this route, well then I want to be the biggest cheerleader for them as if they picked up tennis or piano," Chip continued. "Let's go, let's go make you the best in those spaces as you can possibly be. But none of my kids were really drawn to it that way."

"So Jo and I started realizing, 'Man do we have to have the kids involved in this particular thing and that?' And as we pushed back on that, the answer could be yes sometimes and no sometimes."

Related Articles
Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines
Chip Gaines Explains Why He and Joanna Feel They Were 'Naive' About Putting Their Kids on TV
Chip Gaines Opens Up About Being 'Burned Out' and 'Exhausted' as Early as Season 3 of Fixer Upper
Chip Gaines Opens Up About Being 'Burned Out' and 'Exhausted' as Early as Season 3 of 'Fixer Upper'
Chip and Joanna Gaines, tonight show
Chip and Joanna Gaines Reveal Which of Their Kids' Names Was Inspired by New York City
2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Day 1 - Press Room
Chip and Joanna Gaines Reveal Pet Name They Can't Stop Calling Each Other: 'This Is So Embarrassing'
Joanna Gaines Shares Her Selfie Fail with Daughter After Wind Catches Hold of Their Hair
Joanna Gaines Shares Her Selfie Fail with Daughter Emmie on Windy Day — See the Hilarious Photo!
Chip and Joanna Gaines in Studio 1A on Thursday July 15, 2021
Joanna Gaines Shares Clip of Husband Chip Feeding Their Farm Animals: 'A Man and His Chickens'
Joanna Gaines Asks Fans to Vote on 'Competitive' Daughters' Gingerbread House Contes
Joanna Gaines Shares Photos from Her 'Competitive' Daughters' Gingerbread House Contest
Chip and Joanna Gaines in Studio 1A on Thursday July 15, 2021
Chip and Joanna Gaines' Relationship Timeline
Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards press room; Joanna Gaines Thanksgiving
Joanna Gaines Judges Gingerbread Houses on Thanksgiving — and Shows Son Crew's 'Honorable Mention'
Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards press room held at the Microsoft Theater on September 3, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Joanna Gaines Responds to Commenters Calling Her Latest Design an '80s Airport Bathroom': 'A Lot of Opinions'
Joanna Gaines She'll Take 'Snuggles Over Sleep' After Son Crew Joined Her in Bed for a Night
Joanna Gaines Shares Photo of Son Asleep in Her Bed, Says She 'Didn't Get a Ton of Rest Last Night'
Joanna Gaines daughter sweet sixteen
Joanna Gaines Says She's 'Trying Not to Cry' as Daughter Turns 16, Shows Off Birthday Decorations
Joanna Gaines Shares Son Crew Carefully Crafting a Birthday Card for Dad Chip: 'I Love You Dad'
Joanna Gaines Shares Adorable Clip of Son Crew Writing a Birthday Card for Dad Chip: 'I Love You'
Joanna Gaines Shares Sweet Photo of Chip Gaines and Son Crew Playing Frogger Together
Joanna Gaines Shares Photo of Chip Gaines and Son Crew Playing Frogger: 'Doesn't Get Much Better'
https://www.instagram.com/joannagaines/?hl=en. Joanna Stevens Gaines/Instagram; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: Joanna Gaines attends the TIME 100 Gala 2019 Cocktails at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for TIME)
Joanna Gaines Says Son Duke 'Didn't Get the Memo' in Photo of Him in Minions Halloween Costume
Joanna Gaines surgery
Joanna Gaines Reveals She's Recovering from Back Surgery: 'Grateful for the Forced Rest'