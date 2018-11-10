Chip and Joanna Gaines Say They 'Have a Lot of Help' with Baby Crew from Their Older Kids

Chip and Joanna Gaines have been keeping busy since wrapping up their HGTV series Fixer Upper, what with their massive list of successful businesses, including their lifestyle magazine The Magnolia Journal (which is published by Meredith, PEOPLE’s parent company), the new Magnolia Table restaurant, their product line at Target and the ever-expanding Magnolia Market at the Silos.

So how have they been managing to do all that while raising 4-month-old son Crew?

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

“We have a lot of help,” Joanna told Jimmy Fallon on Friday’s episode of The Tonight Show, explaining that their older children — Emmie Kay, 8, Duke, 9, Ella Rose, 12, and Drake, 13 — love to take care of their new baby brother.

“He’s the sweetest, sweetest boy. [His siblings] love him,” Joanna said. “Our oldest is 13, the youngest before Crew is 8, [so] we have a lot of help. All the kids love to hold the baby.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Chip and Joanna Gaines Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

The duo’s appearance on The Tonight Show came with a big announcement: a launch of their own lifestyle-focused TV network for Magnolia. They’re developing the project in partnership with Discovery Inc., which also owns HGTV.

“I think we’re really going to carve it out in a way that really makes sense to us and our families,” Chip, 43, said. “It’ll be filmed a lot in Waco, Texas, so we don’t have to travel a whole lot. All things being equal, we could not be more excited.”

When Chip and Joanna ended Fixer Upper, they did so to focus on family and their businesses. The show aired its bittersweet final episode in April 2018.

“TV’s a tough business. We came into this sort of thing sort of shock and awe. We had never had any inspiration to be on television. We didn’t know about the business, so when you step into this universe it really takes your feet under you, you can say the least,” said Chip. “After five years we really realized we wanted to take a step back and focus on our marriage, focus on our family and catch our breath. And have a baby.”

Chip and Joanna Gaines with son Crew Chip Gaines/Instagram

The Gaines family Chip Gaines/Instagram

While the cameras were down, the pair had Crew. And launching their new network just might prevent them from having baby No. 6, Chip joked.

“We had four beautiful babies before we were introduced to the world via Fixer Upper and then we had zero babies while we were working this full-time job called Fixer Upper,” he said on The Tonight Show. “Well, as soon as we decided to stop Fixer Upper, we had a fifth baby, so we kind of figured out the Rubik’s Cube here. Time on our hands equals additional children. So we’re essentially finding a part-time job to keep us busy!”

RELATED: Chip Gaines on Having Another Baby with Joanna: ‘Don’t Be Surprised If No. 6 Is in the Cards!’

Laughs aside, having another baby isn’t exactly out of the cards for the Gaines.

“I love the process of being pregnant. I love giving birth. So we don’t wanna [rule it out],” Joanna, 40, shared on Today on Tuesday when co-anchor Hoda Kotb asked if she and Chip had any plans to make their brood “a little bit bigger.”

“[Pregnancy is] a ride you wanna ride again and again and again, ’cause it’s so beautiful,” added co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, 46, who is a mother of two.