Chip Gaines Runs Charity Marathon with Son Crew, 3: 'My Baby Is Better Than Your Baby'

Chip Gaines has the cutest running buddy.

On Monday, the Fixer Upper star, 47, shared Instagram photos from the charity marathon he ran with his 3-year-old son Crew over the weekend. The father-son duo were twinning in the same t-shirt for the event with coordinating sweatbands around their heads.

"Today kicked off our 3rd Silo District Marathon—and our 1st without my friend @gigrunewald. Thousands of runners gathering in Waco today/tomorrow to support cancer research," Chip captioned a photo of himself running with Crew. "Me and the kids ran hard for you today, Gabe! #SiloDistrictMarathon #RunningonHope."

The proud dad also shared a video of Crew, whom he shares with wife Joanna, running by his side before giving the toddler a high five and telling him, "C'mon bud, you're doing great!"

"My baby is better than your baby.. #SiloDistrictMarathon #crewsLife," Chip captioned the clip.

Joanna and Chip are also parents to Drake, 17, Ella, 15, Duke, 13, and Emmie Kay, 12.

In November 2020, Joanna told PEOPLE that even though she's constantly busy with family and running their Magnolia lifestyle empire, she still has never had more energy. "I feel younger than ever because I now see the world like Crew sees it," she said at the time. "I'm very thankful."

"When your kids get older, you start adjusting the way you parent," added Joanna. "But when you have a toddler, it's so different. You almost have to see the world in the way that they do."