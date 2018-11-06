Chip and Joanna Gaines' Baby Son Crew Visits the Today Show — Where His Parents Talk Baby No. 6

Joanna and Chip Gaines aren’t ruling out expanding their family of seven even further.

The Fixer Upper couple dropped by the Today show Tuesday to chat with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie about Joanna’s brand-new book Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave as well as life at home with their five kids.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

One very special guest? The home-renovation experts’ youngest child: 4-month-old son Crew, who slept soundly in Guthrie’s arms as his parents chatted about their new at-home dynamic.

“He’s a gift. We were talking the other day and just saying he has slowed down time for us,” said Joanna, 40, of the spouses’ baby boy, adding of her husband, “He wants [Crew] to have a [little] sister.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Chip and [ent-hotlink id="18448" href="https://people.com/tag/joanna-gaines/" title="Joanna Gaines"] with son Crew on the Today show

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie

RELATED: Chip and Joanna Gaines Don’t Mind Waking Up at 2 a.m.: “It’s Fun in the Wee Hours”

“I love the process of being pregnant. I love giving birth. So we don’t wanna [rule it out],” Joanna shared when Kotb asked if she and Chip had any plans to make their brood “a little bit bigger.”

“[Pregnancy is] a ride you wanna ride again and again and again, ’cause it’s so beautiful,” says Guthrie, 46, who is a mother of two.

Chip, 43, couldn’t help making a “ride”-related joke about his favorite part of bringing new life into the world, prompting his wife to joke, “Who let him in?!” right before he made his hilarious exit.

Crew Gaines

RELATED VIDEO: Chip Gaines on Having Another Baby with Joanna: “Don’t Be Surprised If No. 6 Is in the Cards!”



Joanna also revealed that her older children — Emmie Kay, 8, Duke, 9, Ella Rose, 12, and Drake, 13 — are “obsessed” with their new baby brother.

“I have to fight to hold him,” she said, explaining that the proud siblings help out “so much” with Crew.

“Not that we’re having more, but it’s so easy,” Joanna continued. “When you have a gap from [age] 8 to this, newborn, it’s easy.”

Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave is available now on amazon.com.