Chip and Joanna Gaines Say Baby Crew 'Likes Being Famous the Most' Out of Everyone in the Family

When it comes to the Gaines family, Chip and Joanna say there’s clearly one member of their clan who likes the spotlight a little more than the others.

“It’s funny, out of all the Gainses, Crew likes being famous the most,” Chip, 44, tells PEOPLE in this week’s first-ever Kindness Issue, on newsstands now. “Literally, he’ll sit up in our office at the Silos and bang on the window until finally people look up. Then he’ll wave to everyone shopping at the Silos.”

“He’s eating up this fame thing. Crew is really in his element!” the proud dad adds.

Also parents to daughters Emmie Kay, 9, and Ella Rose, 13, plus sons Duke, 11, and Drake, 14, the Fixer Upper stars say the addition of Crew has been a blessing for the whole family.

“He’s just a joy,” Chip tells PEOPLE. “He’s invigorated our family and our life in so many ways. He’s just slowed things down in some ways and created more time in others. Jo and I are so thrilled.”

And the couple’s older children just can’t seem to get enough of baby Crew, either.

“The kids all dote on him in a real adorable way,” says Chip. “They’re all paternal and maternal in their own ways and that’s been fun to kind of see that shake out.”

“We’re a little bit nervous, honestly, because he kind of rules the roost,” jokes Chip. “We’re creating this only-child kind of environment even though there’s so many kids, so we’re going to get the worst of both worlds.”

The father of five explains, “We’re going to have a kid that has all these siblings and yet is spoiled rotten!”

