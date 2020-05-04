'Farm Life!' Chip and Joanna Gaines' Son Crew, 22 Months, Gets Acquainted with a Horse

Crew has been helping his parents Chip and Joanna Gaines around their Texas farm as the family of seven social distances during the coronavirus crisis

Crew is horsin' around!

As Chip and Joanna Gaines' family continue to practice social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, their 22-month-old youngest child is spending time helping out on their Waco, Texas, farm. And that includes getting some petting time in with the animals.

In one particularly cute snapshot Chip posted to Instagram over the weekend, Crew — dressed in a yellow slicker-style jacket and boots — reaches up to give one of their horses a gentle pat on the snout as the animal leans down, seemingly to give the toddler an easier reach.

"A boy and his horse ... #farmLife," the former Fixer Upper star, 45, wrote alongside the photo.

The image came a few days after Joanna, 42, shared a collection of pictures that showed Crew taste-testing some strawberries from the farm, which she captioned, "This is Crew's version of quality control ... 🍓"

It has been an active few weeks in the Gaines household as Crew and his siblings — sisters Emmie Kay, 10, and Ella Rose, 13, plus brothers Duke, 11, and Drake, 15 — continue to spend time at home together during the global health crisis.

Late last month, the Magnolia mogul tried her hand at cutting Drake's hair, sharing the process on her Instagram Story after revealing she had watched "two tutorials" on YouTube to see how it's done. However, she admitted, "The YouTube videos make it look a LOT easier."

"If it's bad, I can blame it on the dark," Joanna joked in the text atop one nighttime shot.

But luckily the cut came out well, with the mother of five writing over a photo of the finished product, "He's not mad at me!" and adding jokingly, "Follow me at @howtocutateenageboyshair.com for style tips and stuff."

Joanna recently called in to the Today show to talk about her new cookbook Magnolia Table, Volume 2, as well as the family's life in Waco as of late.

"It's important to us that the kids know what's happening outside of the farm," she told Hoda Kotb. "They don't watch the news, they don't have the stuff on their phones, they don't know what's really going on. So we've really sat and communicated just the seriousness of this and how we can be praying for people."

Joanna also chatted with PEOPLE in early April about how her kids are following in her and Chip's footsteps, all in their own unique ways. And for Crew, that means he's not afraid of the spotlight part.

"What I've noticed is they like being on the other side of the camera — except for Crew. He doesn't know about that world yet," she said of the couple's youngest child.