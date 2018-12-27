'Laundry and Legos!' Joanna Gaines Offers a Peek at Her Family's Low-Key Post-Christmas Routine

The Christmas wind-down is in full effect at Joanna Gaines‘ house.

After a season spent in front of multiple decorated trees and with lots of family bonding time, those traditions are still continuing after the holiday — with a few day-to-day errands thrown in for good measure.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a snapshot Joanna, 40, shared to Instagram Wednesday, husband Chip Gaines and their daughters Emmie Kay, 8½, and Ella Rose, 12, can be seen from the back, fully engrossed in a task on the table in front of them as their giant tree sparkles in the background.

A woven basket sits next to the trio, while a pile of freshly folded laundry adorns the side of the table they’re not using for their activity.

“Laundry and legos ❤️,” Joanna captioned the sweet photograph.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Joanna Gaines Reveals Her Family’s Adorable Christmas Tradition — Started by Chip’s Mom

A second stunningly lit tree provided the perfect backdrop for a family night in the couple’s bedroom earlier this month, where they took in a movie together during the holiday season.

A fire burned in the fireplace next to the Christmas tree as all five kids — Emmie Kay, Ella and their brothers Crew, 6 months, Duke, 9½, and Drake, 13 — snuggled in bed, seemingly watching a film as Chip had a tablet in front of him.

“Movie night ✨,” Joanna narrated the memorable moment.

RELATED VIDEO: Why Joanna and Chip Gaines Had to Move the Family Christmas Tree into Their Bedroom



Days before Christmas, the former Fixer Upper couple’s youngest child, son Crew, looked adorably invested in a game alongside a few of his closest friends: big sister Ella’s stuffed animals.

Propped up in a chair that was pulled up to a wooden kids’ table, Crew wore an appropriate onesie bearing the heart, diamond, club and spade suits while competing against his plush wildlife pals.

“This might be my favorite thing ever,” Joanna captioned her post, shouting out Ella for the “photo and everything else” in the snap.