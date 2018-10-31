Chip Gaines on He and Wife Joanna Having Another Baby: 'Don't Be Surprised If No. 6 Is in the Cards!'

Chip and Joanna Gaines never planned on having a fifth child, but after welcoming son Crew in June, Chip says they aren’t completely ruling out adding one more baby to their brood.

Already parents to Drake, 13, Ella, 12, Duke, 9, and Emmie, 8. “It’s hard to believe this little turkey will only be 10 years old when Emmie is graduating from high school,” says Chip.

“I think we have to have another one because I’m particular about the only child thing. Crew needs a sister to manage this whole thing out. Don’t be surprised if No. 6 is in the cards!”

Perry Hagopian

Joanna isn’t so sure, admitting her pregnancy was a bit more difficult this time around.

“When I first got pregnant I kept telling everyone at the office, ‘Guys, I am my best self when I’m pregnant.’ And then, for whatever reason, I was limping into work and I couldn’t breathe. At 40, it’s definitely a little different.”

Either way, Joanna says she and Chip are enjoying this “sweet season” with baby Crew. But that’s not all they are celebrating. Joanna’s new design book Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave, comes out Nov. 6.

“I feel like it’s my life’s work,” she says of the detailed guide, which includes photos and examples from her own farmhouse, plus other homes she’s designed over the years.

“That’s what I love about life. It’s these surprises, and at first you sit there and go, ‘How does that fit?’ And now that it’s all happened I can’t imagine life any other way. I’ve never been so happy.”

