Chip and Joanna Gaines Reveal Which of Their Kids' Names Was Inspired by New York City

Chip and Joanna Gaines have a strong connection to New York City.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, the Magnolia couple talked about their ties to the Big Apple, where they honeymooned nearly 20 years ago after tying the knot.

"A lot of anniversary trips are here in New York," Joanna, 44, shared.

"Jo has always loved this city. It's always meant a lot to her," Chip, 48, said. "She interned, back in the day, under Dan Rather, which was a cool honor for us and our community. She was like legendary."

Host Jimmy Fallon then asked if it was true that one of the couple's five kids — daughters Emmie, 12, and Ella, 16, and sons Crew, 4, Duke, 14, and Drake, 17 — is named after a hotel.

"The Drake Hotel," Joanna confirmed. "That's where we honeymooned and then our anniversary."

Chip recalled that at the time "it was sort of this legendary hotel."

"It's no longer there," Joanna noted.

"Time to have another kid," Fallon joked, which made Chip start clapping while Joanna playfully grimaced.

"In our ecosystem, anytime anyone makes an edgy joke like that, we start chanting, 'Number six! Number six!' Because we've got five," added Chip.

Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Elsewhere in the interview, the couple revealed what they usually do to celebrate Valentine's Day.

"We typically, during the week, go on a date night on Thursdays, so when Valentine's comes around, we like to include the kids," Joanna explained. "So we'll do a fancy dinner at home — steak, lobster."

"The kids all write each other Valentine's letters," Chip chimed in. "They all get dressed up. We did it a little earlier because we were going to be here, but it's our favorite thing."