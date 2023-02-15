Chip and Joanna Gaines Reveal Which of Their Kids' Names Was Inspired by New York City

Chip and Joanna Gaines, parents of five, hold New York City close to their hearts

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 15, 2023 03:42 PM
Chip and Joanna Gaines, tonight show
Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Chip and Joanna Gaines have a strong connection to New York City.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, the Magnolia couple talked about their ties to the Big Apple, where they honeymooned nearly 20 years ago after tying the knot.

"A lot of anniversary trips are here in New York," Joanna, 44, shared.

"Jo has always loved this city. It's always meant a lot to her," Chip, 48, said. "She interned, back in the day, under Dan Rather, which was a cool honor for us and our community. She was like legendary."

Host Jimmy Fallon then asked if it was true that one of the couple's five kids — daughters Emmie, 12, and Ella, 16, and sons Crew, 4, Duke, 14, and Drake, 17 — is named after a hotel.

"The Drake Hotel," Joanna confirmed. "That's where we honeymooned and then our anniversary."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chip recalled that at the time "it was sort of this legendary hotel."

"It's no longer there," Joanna noted.

"Time to have another kid," Fallon joked, which made Chip start clapping while Joanna playfully grimaced.

"In our ecosystem, anytime anyone makes an edgy joke like that, we start chanting, 'Number six! Number six!' Because we've got five," added Chip.

Chip and Joanna Gaines on Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Elsewhere in the interview, the couple revealed what they usually do to celebrate Valentine's Day.

"We typically, during the week, go on a date night on Thursdays, so when Valentine's comes around, we like to include the kids," Joanna explained. "So we'll do a fancy dinner at home — steak, lobster."

"The kids all write each other Valentine's letters," Chip chimed in. "They all get dressed up. We did it a little earlier because we were going to be here, but it's our favorite thing."

Related Articles
Heather and Tarek El Moussa
Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa Reveal Baby Boy's Name and Share Sweet Inspiration Behind Moniker
Emily Ratajkowski attends the Kerastase Pop Party: Photocall; Emily Ratajkowski Shares Sweet New Pic of Son Sylvester
Emily Ratajkowski Shares Adorable New Photo of Son Sylvester in Honor of Valentine's Day
Kim Kardashian; Psalm West
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Valentine's Day Gift from Son Psalm, 3½: 'I Love You Mom'
https://www.instagram.com/ant_anstead/. Ant Anstead/Instagram
Ant Anstead Celebrates 'My 19-Year Valentine' Daughter Amelie in Sweet Tribute
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Luna
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Take Sweet Selfie with Daughter Luna at Monster Truck Rally
Jack Sullivan Rudd and Paul Rudd attend the Super Bowl LIV Pregame at Hard Rock Stadium
Paul Rudd and Son Jack Celebrate Super Bowl Win — and Fans Can't Get Over How Alike They Sound
Tom Brady Children
Tom Brady Shares Photos of His 'True Love' on Valentine's Day: 'The Sweetest'
Kim Kardashian Shares North's Pencil Drawings of Little Brother Psalm and Grandmother Kris Jenner
Kim Kardashian Shares North's Impressive Drawings of Brother Psalm and Grandmother Kris Jenner
2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Day 1 - Press Room
Chip and Joanna Gaines Reveal Pet Name They Can't Stop Calling Each Other: 'This Is So Embarrassing'
Jenny McCarthy and Evan Asher
Jenny McCarthy's Son Evan Writes and Records His First Song with the Help of His Whole Family
Director and actress Olivia Wilde attends Warner Bros. Pictures "The Big Picture" presentation at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon 2022, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage; Jason Sudeikis, winner of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for 'Ted Lasso', poses in the press room during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis' Former Nanny Sues for Wrongful Termination After Taking 'Stress Leave'
Patrick Mahomes Poses with Newborn Son Bronze, Mickey, and Minnie Mouse During Disneyland Visit: 'Hello World'
Patrick Mahomes Poses with Baby Son Bronze, Mickey and Minnie Mouse During Disneyland Visit
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cok2F6Uynco/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link. Mark Wahlberg/Instagram
Mark Wahlberg and Wife Rhea Durham Pose with Daughter Grace and Her Horse for Valentine's Day
Kim Kardashian and North West Perform TikTok Dance With Olivia Pierson: ‘Best Backup Dancers You’ll Ever See’
Kim Kardashian and Daughter North Perform TikTok Dance with Olivia Pierson: 'Best Backup Dancers'
Ashley Graham attends the 2023 Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala; Ashley Graham Shows Off Postpartum Body One Year After Welcoming Twins In Honest Instagram
Ashley Graham Shows Off Postpartum Body 1 Year After Welcoming Twins
Christina Hall Enjoys Arcade with Sons While Husband Josh Takes Daughter Taylor on Disneyland Date
Christina Hall Enjoys Arcade with Sons While Husband Josh Takes Daughter Taylor on Disneyland Date