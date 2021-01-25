Watch Chip and Joanna Gaines Collect Chicken Eggs with Son Crew, 2, in Magnolia Table Sneak Peek

The toddler insists he's "got it" while helping his parents with the task

Chip and Joanna Gaines couldn't ask for a better farmhand!

In a new Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines clip shared with PEOPLE as part of Magnolia Network's preview launch on discovery+, Joanna, 42, and Chip, 46, enlist their 2-year-old son Crew to help them gather eggs from the chicken coops so she can prepare eggs Benedict and biscuits.

"Okay, Crew, come walk with us. We're gonna go in the garden," says the mom as Crew runs over to them from playing near a tree, as Chip says, "Come on, let's go get some eggs!"

Crew dutifully carries a bucket while walking in his little boots while saying, "I got it! I got it!"

Dad holds Crew up to reach into a back hatch to retrieve the fresh eggs and hand them to Mom, who counts the haul. Crew smiles proudly after grabbing the last one, then points to the eggs in the bucket that he carries back.

"Thank you, Crew. You want me to bring you some biscuits home?" Joanna asks her son, who quickly replies, "Yeah." "Yes, I know your brothers and sisters want some for sure."

Chip and Joanna also share children Drake, 16, Ella, 14, Duke, 12, and Emmie, 11 next month. In November, Joanna told PEOPLE that even though she's constantly busy with family and running their Magnolia lifestyle empire, she still has never had more energy. "I feel younger than ever because I now see the world like Crew sees it," she said. "I'm very thankful."

"When your kids get older, you start adjusting the way you parent," added Joanna. "But when you have a toddler, it's so different. You almost have to see the world in the way that they do."

"When Crew is in the car with me," she continued, "it's always, 'I see a sun, I see a tractor, I see a boat.' He's finding the simplest things, and in his mind it's an amazing discovery, but to us it's just stuff. When you look at things through the eyes of your children, it brings you back to that place of awe and wonder."