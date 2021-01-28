Watch Chip and Joanna Gaines Bring Son Crew, 2, to Work in Fixer Upper: Welcome Home Clip

The toddler helps with a tape measure and is the deciding factor in a business decision between the home-improvement parents

Crew is in awe of his parents' work!

The toddler joined Mom and Dad Joanna and Chip Gaines on the job in a new clip from Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, helping out by extending a long tape measure to a nearby wall. Crew, 2, proudly accomplishes the task and celebrates, then expressing sheer amazement when the yellow tape measure retracts itself.

"Wow!" he says, jumping up and down while clapping and smiling.

Earlier in the clip, Chip, 46, shares why it's special to have Crew, their youngest child, tag along on the home improvement job. Chip and Joanna, 42, share four other kids: Drake, 16, Ella, 14, Duke, 12, and Emmie, 11 next month.

"We brought the boss baby with us today," he says. "Back in the day, Drake, who is our oldest, was Crew and he was just with us. It's like we're taking a trip down memory lane."

When Joanna presented a "tiny little" change of plans in one element of the project, Chip enlists Crew to resolve their workplace dispute, hoping the boy will side with Dad and stick to previous plans. Crew ultimately backs up Mom — or at least that's how she translates!

In November, Joanna told PEOPLE that even though she's constantly busy with family and running their Magnolia lifestyle empire, she still has never had more energy. "I feel younger than ever because I now see the world like Crew sees it," she said. "I'm very thankful."

"When your kids get older, you start adjusting the way you parent," added Joanna. "But when you have a toddler, it's so different. You almost have to see the world in the way that they do."

