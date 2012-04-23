Spotted: Victoria Beckham and Harper - China Dolls

Victoria Beckham goes for a stroll with daughter Harper Seven, 9 months, on Monday in Beijing, China, where she's set to launch a new limited-edition Range Rover.

The fashion designer and former Spice Girl turned 38 last week, and celebrated with purple balloons and bunches of flowers.

“Having a lovely day with my boys and baby Harper!!” Beckham Tweeted.

She and husband David Beckham are also parents to sons Cruz, 7, Romeo, 9½, and Brooklyn, 13.