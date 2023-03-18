Chilli Reacts to Boyfriend Matthew Lawrence's Statement About Having Kids Together: 'You Never Know'

Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas is weighing in on whether she sees having children with boyfriend Matthew Lawrence in her future.

The TLC singer, 52, said in a radio interview on Ryan Cameron Uncensored Friday that only time will tell if she and Lawrence, 43, will have kids together.

"You never know," Chilli said on the broadcast, per Page Six. "I would never say that [I'm done]."

The singer did note, however, that she does have a prerequisite before she would consider expanding her family. "I gotta be married for sure … and I'm not married, yet," she explained.

Matthew Lawrence and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas. Enchanted Branding & PR

Chilli's comments came after Lawrence told Entertainment Tonight's Deidre Behar earlier this month that he is hopeful to start a family with Chilli.

After Behar asked Lawrence, "Do you feel like [starting a family] is in the cards for you in your future?" the actor responded: "I hope. That's the game plan. That's what we're trying to do."

He later explained to E! News in an interview this week that he made the comments after discussing raising kids with his brother and Frankie Meets Jack actor Joey Lawrence, who just wed actress Samantha Cope last year.

"Joe and I were commiserating about this plan that we had to have children together … when we were growing up. And I missed the first go around and now he's starting a new family and I was thinking, 'Man, it'd be great if we could do it again, when I didn't have the chance to raise a family together," Lawrence told the outlet.

"So that's what I meant by that. I didn't mean to put any pressure on somebody I was dating or anything," he added.

The Christmas on Repeat actor told E! News though that he has no doubts Chilli would make an "incredible mother," given that she has already raised son Tron, 25, whom she shares with her ex, Dallas Austin.

"She's an amazing person," he said. "She's already a mother, she has an incredible son. I respect so much as to how she's raised him. She'd be an incredible mother again, and I'd be incredibly lucky, but that's way in the future."