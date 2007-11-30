Chickenpox Strikes Spice Babies!

Geri Halliwell is being forced to leave her 18-month-old daughter Bluebell at home while she and the other Spice Girls prepare to kick off their world tour in Vancouver on Sunday.

“Bluebell caught chickenpox from Cruz,” Halliwell (“Ginger” Spice), 35, revealed Friday morning on the British TV show GMTV. “She’s now completely pelted now so I left her at home. Normally they’re running around the set.”

As Halliwell suggests on the official Spice Girls’ blog, the outbreak was inevitable.

Daughter Bluebell, she says, “loves hanging with the Beckham boys. Cruz and Bluebell have play dates, and Romeo – well, he is just gorgeous with her. Actually, it was a beautiful moment when we were rehearsing the other day and all of our kids were playing on the stage at the same time. It made me smile.”

Between them, the girls have seven children: Victoria Beckham, 33, has three sons, Brooklyn, 8, Romeo, 5, and Cruz; Emma Bunton, 31, has one son Beau, born in August; Mel Brown, 32, has two children, Phoenix Chi, 8, and Angel, born in April, while Halliwell has little Bluebell. Melanie Chisholm, 33, so far is kid-less.

A Fan of Fainting

As for expectations of their tour, Victoria Beckham would like to hear sirens.

In a video posted Wednesday on the VBTV portion of her her blog, Beckham (“Posh” Spice) recounts a recent trip to Japan.

“There were lots of lovely little Japanese people there to greet me,” she says. “There were tears, which I always like. I think that shows you are a true fan, when you cry – or when you pass out.”

Yes, medical emergencies are a plus. “When the paramedics are called, it’s always a good sign,” she deadpans. “That shows real determination as a fan.”