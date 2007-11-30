Chickenpox outbreak affects Spice Girls' kids
In an appearance this morning on the British television show GMTV, Geri Halliwell revealed that all the good times had by the ‘Spice Babies’ while their moms rehearse for their upcoming Spice Girls World Tour may have come at a price. According to Geri, several of the kids — including her own 18-month-old daughter Bluebell, as well as Cruz Beckham, the 2 ½-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham — have come down with chickenpox. Said Geri,
Bluebell appears to harbor no ill will towards Cruz, who infected Bluebell with the virus in the first place. On the Spice Girls blog, Geri wrote of her daughter,
In addition to Cruz and Romeo, Victoria has a son Brooklyn, 8 ½. Bluebell is Geri’s first child.
