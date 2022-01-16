Chicago West turned 4 on Saturday while Stormi Webster will officially celebrate her birthday on Feb. 1

Kardashian-Jenner Family Celebrates Chicago and Stormi's Joint 4th Birthday Party — See the Pink Pics!

Chicago West and Stormi Webster are turning 4 in style!

On Saturday, the youngest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrated her fourth birthday with a joint party with cousin Stormi. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter will officially turn 4 on Feb. 1.

Jenner's backyard festivities featured gigantic, pink balloon displays, a massive ball pit, expertly crafted cakes and other sweets, as well as a face painting station for the Barbie and LOL Dolls-themed event.

For the fun-filled day, Chicago sported an all-pink outfit — which included pink cowboy boots and a pink fur coat — while Stormi wore a complimenting purple ensemble.

On her Instagram Story, Kim, 41, shared a selection of snaps from the birthday celebrations.

In one photograph, the mother of four posted an image of a sign that welcomed guests into the party. "LOL Doll and Barbie Party!!!" she captioned the shot.

Another image showed off a selection of colorful treats that awaited the birthday girls and their guests, including themed cakes, decorated cookies, and a selection of candy.

One more picture shared by Kim featured a massive sign that was crafted for the bash, which featured Chicago and Stormi's names in playful fonts before a display of pink balloons.

Over on her own Instagram account, Kylie, 24, also shared some looks into the intimate gathering.

In one post, Stormi and Chicago can be seen posing before the party's main display with cousin Dream Kardashian — whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna.

In a follow-up shot, Kylie posted a photograph displaying her growing baby bump as she rocked a bubblegum pink dress and matching coat.

On her Instagram account, Khloé, 37, shared some snaps as well, including one of Chicago and Dream bonding with one another.

One other post shared by the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum showed her daughter rocking a fun face paint design.

On Saturday, Kim also honored her little girl with a sweet tribute post on her Instagram feed.

"My birthday baby girl Chi Chi turns 4 today!" she wrote alongside various photographs and videos of her little one. "My independent baby girl twin."

"You are the most lovable huggable snuggable baby girl on the planet. The ultimate princess!" Kim continued. "I can't wait to celebrate with all of the Barbies and LOL Dolls a girl could dream of lol."

Added the SKIMS founder: "You really have brought so much joy into our family and I love you so so soooo much!!!!"

Grandmother Kris also wished Chicago a "magical" fourth birthday in an Instagram post of her own.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chicago!!!!," Kris, 66, wrote in the caption. "You have the sweetest spirit and always have the cutest little smile on your face with the softest little voice and your precious laughter lights up wherever you are!"

"You are such an amazing sister, daughter, granddaughter, cousin and niece and I can't believe you are now four years old!" she continued. "You bring us so much joy and happiness every single day."