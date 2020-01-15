Chicago Is 2! See Her Sweet Birthday Wishes from Mom Kim Kardashian and Grandma Kris Jenner

Happy birthday, Chicago!

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West‘s second-youngest child turned 2 on Wednesday, with multiple members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan reaching out to send the toddler sweet birthday messages.

Kardashian West, 39, was first to share a post on social media, adding a pair of photos of her little girl posing for the camera and captioning the adorable shots, “Happy Birthday my sweet baby girl Chicago!!! I can’t believe you are already 2! You bring so much joy into our lives. I love watching you grow every day! My smart, sassy and silly girl! Mommy loves you forever!”

Proud grandma Kris Jenner also sent Chicago best wishes, writing, “Happy Birthday precious Chi Chi!!! You have brought so much joy and love into our family and I love you to the moon and back!!!” alongside a slideshow of photos showing her granddaughter over the past two years.

“You are our little angel doll and I love watching you grow … what a blessing you are! 💕💕💕,” added Jenner, 64, rounding out her caption with the hashtags, “#love,” “#happybirthdaychi” and “#chicago.”

Ahead of Chicago’s birthday, she has been spending quality time with her family, including a recent fun-filled trip to Target. On Monday, Kardashian West shared a sweet slideshow of videos and photos, showing her daughter and sister Khloé Kardashian‘s 21-month-old baby girl True having a blast at the beloved retail store.

In the first clip, Chicago and True were seen lying on their backs inside a shopping cart as their nanny excitedly spun them in circles. While on their ride, Chicago held onto the sides of the cart as True made an adorable cooing sound. When the cart came to a stop, Chicago sweetly yelled, “Again, again!” In the second video, the cousins sat up in the cart as they quickly glided down the supplies aisle.

After playing around in the carts, Chicago and True took a break to eat. In the third video, Chicago sweetly fed her younger cousin True a plate of rice, beans and chicken.

“🎯 swipe for major cuteness 🎯,” Kardashian West captioned her post.

Last year, the KKW Beauty mastermind and her rapper husband, 42, rang in Chicago’s first birthday with an epic Alice in Wonderland-themed bash at their home in Hidden Hills, California.

“My baby Chicago turned 1 this month and we threw her an Alice in ‘One’derland themed party,” Kardashian West captioned a series of party pictures, adding three red rose emojis.

The sweet images included one of Chicago covered in cake and another of the SKIMS founder holding her daughter alongside several characters from the beloved children’s book.

For her big day, baby Chicago looked extra stylish in a little white dress and matching flower clips, which she paired with some sturdy black boots, while Kardashian West kept it simple with a silver metallic athleisure look.

Chicago could also be seen decked out in a gorgeous balloon crown as her brother Saint, now 4, held on to a balloon sword in another picture.

The the mother of four gave fans a better view of the intricate decorations, sharing snaps of a topiary maze in the hallway, an elaborate cake with a giant grinning Cheshire cat and a bouncy house in the backyard.

Despite all the gorgeous surroundings, the birthday girl seemed more interested in running through the house than actually going to her party, which was also attended by Kardashian, 35, and her daughter True.