Chicago West Gets a Mini Neon Mercedes G-Wagon for Her First Birthday to Match Mom Kim Kardashian

Baby Chicago is twinning with her famous mom!

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West‘s youngest daughter turned one year old.

For the special occasion, Kourtney Kardashian gifted her niece a neon green Mercedes G Series SUV — the same truck Kanye, 41, gave his wife in August.

Kim, 38, thanked Kourtney for the sweet gift on her Instagram Stories and shared a number of videos of Chicago testing out her new ride at their family dinner.

In one clip, Chicago can be seen sitting in the toy G-Wagon, as the car is also known, alongside her older brother Saint, 3. Meanwhile, big sister North, 5, can be seen sitting on the hood of the car.

In the next clip, Chicago tested out the car’s radio feature as dad Kanye smiled in the background.

Kim Kardashian Instagram

North, Saint and Chicago West Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kanye surprised Kim with a real Mercedes after the couple rented it while on vacation in Miami.

“I just got out of the gym and was surprised by this new baby. I loved it so much in Miami, and I kept on talking about it,” Kim said at the time.

“Look who surprised me with this baby,” Kim gushed. “You guys, I got the truck of my dreams because I was so excited in Miami. I’m so excited.”

Kanye West with North, Saint and Chicago Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim expressed her excitement about matching her baby daughter on her Instagram Stories Tuesday night after North pointed out that their cars are the same.

“Yeah we should match,” Kim said excitedly.

Earlier today, Kim wished Chicago a happy birthday on Instagram.

Kim shared a black-and-white photograph of Chicago in a white dress, lounging barefoot on a woven surface.

“Happy Birthday to my pretty girl Chi!!!! The sweetest baby in the whole world!” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote. “Mommy and Daddy love you so much!”

Chicago’s first birthday also marks her last birthday as the youngest West child.

Monday night, Kim confirmed that she and Kanye are expecting their fourth child via surrogate.

During an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kim revealed her baby boy is due “sometime soon.”