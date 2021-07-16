Watch Chicago West, 3, and Dream Kardashian, 4½, Go Makeup Shopping at Kylie Cosmetics: 'So Cute'

Chicago West and Dream Kardashian adorably crash the third episode of a YouTube docuseries recapping Kylie Jenner's time running her Kylie Cosmetics brand

Kylie Jenner has found her newest fans of Kylie Cosmetics!

While Kylie is chatting with mom Kris Jenner, cousins Chicago and Dream walk into the room holding silver shopping bags filled with Kylie Cosmetics products.

"No way," Kylie says as the two little girls proudly show off their swag bags to their aunt and grandmother. "What did you guys get? Let me see Chi, so cute!"

Kylie then FaceTimes in her 3-year-old daughter Stormi, telling her on the phone, "You guys, your cousins are here." Dream and Chicago then adorably exclaim, "Stormi!"

Earlier this week, Kylie dropped the second episode of the three-part series, in which she talks about bringing her daughter Stormi to the office over the years.

"Stormi has such strong women, and men, in her life, but she has a lot of strong women to look up to," says Kylie, who shares Stormi with rapper Travis Scott. "I think it was just a no-brainer for me and my mom and my team to just be surrounded by strong women."

The video features footage of Stormi spending the day at Kylie Cosmetics' offices, playing in her own room and adorably interacting with staff members. There are also throwback clips of a young Stormi in meetings while sitting on Kylie's lap.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Credit: Kylie Jenner/Youtube

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Credit: Kylie Jenner/Youtube

"Kylie goes to work with Stormi and Stormi loves it," says Kris. "She just absorbs it."

Kris, 65, adds of Kylie's mothering abilities: "She gives me so much joy, watching her with Stormi. I've never seen anything like it. She's so patient. She could be in the middle of the most important thing in her life at that moment and if Stormi walks into the room and says, 'Mommy, I need you,' she will put that on hold and turn all of her attention to her daughter."