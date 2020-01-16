Kim Kardashian West and Family Celebrate Chicago's 2nd Birthday with Minnie Mouse-Themed Party

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are celebrating daughter Chicago West‘s birthday with an extra-special party!

The couple’s youngest daughter, who turned 2 years old on Wednesday, rang in her special day with a Minnie Mouse-themed painting party.

Aunt Kylie Jenner showed off the festivities on her Instagram Story, revealing a sweet photo of Chicago painting on her canvas, wearing Minnie Mouse ears. The toddler also sported Minnie Mouse face paint.

Jenner, 22, also shared a photo of Chicago’s lavish, pink-clad dessert spread. The baby girl had an array of pink cookies, macaroons and cupcakes as well as a Minnie Mouse Cake.

Behind the cake was a sign plastered across the wall that read “Chicago” in the famous Disney font.

Chicago’s big day was certainly a dream come true for the toddler as she previously expressed her desire for a Minnie Mouse cake to her mom earlier this month.

In a video shared on her Instagram Story on Jan. 7, Kardashian West asked Chicago “Whose birthday is next.”

At first Chicago responded “Sainty?” in reference to her big brother but Kardashian West reminded her it’s her birthday.

“What do you want to do for your birthday? Do you want to have a cake?” Kardashian West asked Chicago.

Chicago excitedly requested a pink cake before later deciding she wanted a Minnie Mouse cake after her mom asked her to choose between the Disney character and “A Baby Shark cake.”

“Minnie Mouse cake!” Chicago said back before adding “I love you mommy.”

Kardashian West also celebrated Chicago’s birthday on Wednesday by sharing two photos of her little girl posing for the camera and captioning the adorable shots, “Happy Birthday my sweet baby girl Chicago!!! I can’t believe you are already 2! You bring so much joy into our lives. I love watching you grow every day! My smart, sassy and silly girl! Mommy loves you forever!”

Last year, the KKW Beauty mogul and her rapper husband, 42, rang in Chicago’s first birthday with an epic Alice in Wonderland-themed bash at their home in Hidden Hills, California.

“My baby Chicago turned 1 this month and we threw her an Alice in ‘One’derland themed party,” Kardashian West captioned a series of party pictures at the time, adding three red rose emojis.

The sweet images included one of Chicago covered in cake and another of the SKIMS founder holding her daughter alongside several characters from the beloved children’s book.

For her big day, baby Chicago looked extra stylish in a little white dress and matching flower clips, which she paired with black boots. The toddler could also be seen decked out in a gorgeous balloon crown as her brother Saint, now 4, held on to a balloon sword in another picture.

The intricate decorations at the party featured a topiary maze in the hallway, a long table full of red roses, an elaborate cake with a giant grinning Cheshire cat, and a bouncy house in the backyard.

The festivities were also attended by Khloé Kardashian and her daughter True, as well as Chicago’s older sibling North West.