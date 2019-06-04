Kim & Kanye's New Baby
It's a True Chicago Stormi! Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Photo of the Cousins Posing with Baby Sharks

The cousins also wore matching light pink ensembles

Robyn Merrett
June 04, 2019 12:16 AM

It’s the triplets!

On Monday, Kylie Jenner shared an adorable slideshow of photos on Instagram, showing her daughter Stormi posing alongside her cousins True (Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter) and Chicago (Kim Kardashian‘s daughter).

In the sweet shots, the little girls, who all recently turned one, can be seen making straight faces while holding baby sharks.

“The Triplets 💗,” Kylie, 21, captioned the Instagram post.

The babies also wore matching light pink ensembles. Chicago and True had their hair styled in cute pigtails while Stormi rocked one ponytail and a tiny pink bow.

“💕💕💕💕💕💕 My girls 💕💕💕💕,” Khloé, who shares True with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, commented on the post.

Kim, who recently welcomed her fourth child — son Psalm via surrogate — also raved over the post writing, “My babies💕.”

The KKW Beauty founder, 38, went on to post the photos on her own Instagram, giving it a very witty caption.

Chicago, True, Stormi
Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

“A True Chicago Stormi  ⛈” Kim wrote, causing her followers to flood her comment section with approval.

“The caption!!!” one fan wrote.

The aww-worthy posts come after Kylie revealed Stormi, who she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott, had been hospitalized for an allergic reaction, explaining on her Instagram Stories Sunday that she “spent the day in the hospital.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Shot of Kids Chicago & Saint with Cousins Stormi & True: ‘Squad’

“She had an allergic reaction but is 100% okay now and we are home,” wrote Kylie. “Nothing else matters when these things happen. God bless all the moms with sick babies. I’m sending so much love and positive energy your way.”

Kylie shared the concerning news on top of a photo of Stormi sleeping. Earlier on her story, Kylie posted a video of the sun setting, writing overtop, “Blessed beyond words. Thank you God. I believe in being a reflection of what you’d like to receive. If you want love, give love. If you want success, wish success.”

Stormi isn’t the only Kardashian/Jenner baby to give the famous family a scare.

Chicago, True, Stormi
Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Back in April, Kris Jenner revealed that Kim and Kanye West‘s other son Saint, 3, was rushed to the hospital after a suspected allergic reaction. Kim and Kanye, 41, are also parents to 5-year-old daughter North.

Grandma Kris, 63, explained to Refinery29 that it happened “when we went to Palm Springs” presumably for Coachella.

RELATED: Chicago, Stormi & True! Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable First Photo of ‘The Triplets’

“My little grandson, we discovered he might be allergic to grass,” Kris told the outlet. “We ended up in the E.R.”

Kris didn’t confirm whether or not Saint, 3, is actually allergic to grass, but did share he’s doing much better.

“All is well — we figured it out,” Jenner told Refinery29.

