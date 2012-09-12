Spotted: Kristin Cavallari - Baby's Day Out

Basking in baby bliss, Kristin Cavallari gazes down at her son Camden Jack while strolling Chicago's city streets on Tuesday.

It’s the look of love!

Since welcoming her first child with fiancé Jay Cutler on Aug. 8, Cavallari has been keeping her fashion ensembles simple, telling PEOPLE,

“I’ve mostly been wearing my most comfortable clothes — lots of leggings and T-shirts and maxi dresses. I’ve been so tired, so whatever is easiest is what I’m wearing.”

But motherhood’s not the only thing on Cavallari’s plate: This December the designer will launch her capsule collection with Chinese Laundry.

