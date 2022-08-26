Chicago Bulls Star Zach LaVine and Wife Hunter Welcome First Baby, Son Saint: 'Best Feeling'

Zach LaVine welcomed his baby boy on August 21

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 26, 2022 03:26 PM
zachary lavine baby: https://www.instagram.com/p/Chp8lOuv9Qo/

Zach LaVine's team just got a little bit bigger!

The Chicago Bulls star, 27, and wife Hunter, welcomed their first baby together, son Saint Thomas LaVine, on Sunday, Aug. 21, he announced on Instagram Thursday.

The athlete shared the exciting news alongside sweet photos of the newborn, as well as a family photo of LaVine and Hunter crouched over baby Saint's carseat.

"Best feeling I've had is now being a Father," LaVine captioned the carousel of photos.

Hunter also announced Saint's arrival on her Instagram page, writing, "My heart in human form. I love you, baby boy! 💙"

zachary lavine
zachary lavine/instagram

The couple shared they were expecting their first baby together last month with a joint post on Instagram.

"Baby Lavine loading! God has blessed us with the most special gift and we couldn't be happier. Can't wait to meet you, our little love🤍👶," they wrote alongside photos of the pair from a maternity shoot.

zachary lavine
zachary lavine/instagram

Earlier this month, the NBA star chatted with PEOPLE about his excitement to become a first-time dad and balancing parenthood with his basketball career.

"It's going to be a completely new experience for me," said LaVine. "I think I'll be able to adjust, but you know, knowing that it's going to be more about [the baby] and my wife, and obviously my job has its demands."

With a new NBA season starting soon, LaVine told PEOPLE he's looking forward to "being able to come home after good, bad, average games, whatever it may be, just to come home and be dad."

At the time, LaVine said he was focused on "learning as much as" he could about parenthood while catering to Hunter's needs during her final weeks of her pregnancy.

"Happy wife, happy life," he added with a laugh.

