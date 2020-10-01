The Italian influencer shares her 2½ - year-old son, Leone, with rapper and producer Federico Lucia, more commonly known as Fedez

Fashion Blogger Chiara Ferragni Announces Her Second Pregnancy: 'Our Family Is Getting Bigger'

Chiara Ferragni is pregnant!

On Thursday, the 33-year-old fashion blogger and designer shared the news that she is expecting her second child.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Posting the reveal on Instagram, Ferragni shared a shot of her 2½-year-old son, Leone, holding up a sonogram picture as she tagged her husband, Federico Lucia, more commonly known as Fedez, in the post. "Our family is getting bigger 💖🙏🏻 Leo is going to become a big brother 😍," she wrote.

Fedez, 30, also shared a similar picture on his respective Instagram account, where he captioned the pic, "La famiglia si allarga 💖🙏🏻," which translates from Italian to English as, "The family grows."

Ferragni's followers flooded her post with sweet comments, congratulating the influencer on her exciting news.

"Congratulations love 💕," one user wrote as another added, "WHAAAATTTTTT😍😍😍😍😍😍 BEST NEWS OF 2020 !!!!! Congratssss💕💕💕💕💕."

Ferragni's sister, Valentina Ferragni, commented, "Finalmenteeeee❤❤❤❤❤", which translates to finally, on the post, before she shared another shot of her nephew holding up the baby's sonogram on her own Instagram account. "Auntie Vale for the second time ❤️ We are all waiting for you! 💙💗," she wrote.

Francesca Ferragni, the third Ferragni sister, also commented on the news, simply sharing a slew of red heart emojis on her expecting sister's post.

The fashion mogul also posted the news on her Instagram Story, the soon-to-be mother of two sharing an outtake from her photoshoot with her young son, whose nickname is Leo.

"This photo was also super cute ❤," she wrote on top of the Instagram Story photo of her son. "Can you imagine Leo becoming a big brother?"

Image zoom Chiara Ferragni's Instagram Story Chiara Ferragni/Instagram

Image zoom Chiara Ferragni/Instagram

Then, later in the day, Ferragni — who was ranked first on the Forbes "Top Fashion Influencers" list back in Sept. 2017 — shared a shot of herself after posting about her baby news.

Donning a black jacket and oversized brown pants, Ferragni completed the look with a bright pink purse as she wrote, "So happy today."

RELATED VIDEO: Baby Delighted To Meet Newborn Little Brother

Ferragni began dating her rapper and producer beau in 2016. He later proposed to her in May 2017 during one of his concerts in Verona, where he started singing a special song written just for her, which included the lines, "We don’t need rings to keep us together." At the end of the song, he dropped to one knee and popped the question.