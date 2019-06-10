Cheyenne Jackson Poses for Sweet Family Photo Shoot with Twins to Debut Father's Day Collection

Image zoom Cheyenne Jackson and twins Willow and Ethan Jason Landau

Cheyenne Jackson just made dressing up twin toddlers for a photo shoot look easy.

The Descendents 3 actor teamed up with Janie & Jack for an upcoming Father’s Day collection. The eight-piece launch features beachy father-son looks, perfect for summer.

Jackson, 49, tells PEOPLE exclusively that his 2½-year-old twins, son Ethan and daughter Willow, loved the clothes — especially when they saw their dad wearing the same exact thing.

“I don’t really ever wear stuff that matches with the kids, so when Ethan and I put on the same shorts, he was running around in circles going, ‘Same, same, same,’ ” Jackson, who’s been married to entrepreneur Jason Landau since 2014, tells PEOPLE.

“Dressing little kids in stuff they’re comfortable in is not easy. At first I thought, ‘I don’t know if kids can really even tell if what they’re wearing makes them feel cute and makes them feel good about themselves.’ But it totally does.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Cheyenne Jackson and twins Willow and Ethan Jason Landau

Image zoom Cheyenne Jackson and son Ethan Jason Landau

RELATED: See the First Photos of Cheyenne Jackson’s ‘Outrageous’ Look as Hades in Descendants 3

When it comes to his parenting style, the American Horror Story star has adopted a hands-on approach with his twins.

Despite admitting that the Terrible Two’s are a “real thing,” Jackson says Willow and Ethan aren’t spoiled and they don’t have a nanny.

“My kids have chores, they pick up after themselves, they say ‘please’ and ‘thank you,’ ” Jackson says. “That’s how my parents were, and that’s how I am. [Jason and I] are pretty strict. By giving strict guidelines, your kids feel safe and free.”

Image zoom Cheyenne Jackson and twins Willow and Ethan Jason Landau

RELATED VIDEO: George Clooney Says Twins Sometimes Pick Up Mom Amal’s British Accent: ‘Got to Fix That’

But the twins do get to enjoy the perks of having a famous dad. Jackson says they attended RuPaul’s DragCon in Los Angeles this year and once visited him on set of Descendants 3, in which Jackson takes on the role of Hades.

“I had a big, crazy blue wig, and they just loved it,” he tells PEOPLE. “They called me ‘Daddy blue hair.’ “

Earlier this month, Jackson and Landau took their twins to the L.A. premiere of PAW Patrol’s “Mighty Pups: Super Paws.” The family of four were all smiles at the special “celebrity-only” advanced screening of two new episodes.