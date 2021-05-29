It's a Boy! Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Welcomes Son Ace with Fiancé Zach Davis: 'Life Is Complete'

Cheyenne Floyd is a mom once again!

Ace was born at 11:25 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, weighing in at 7 lbs., 2 oz. And at just two days old, Ace's brand new Instagram profile has already surpassed 5,500 followers.

The Teen Mom star, 28, announced the birth of her and fiancé Zach Davis' son Ace Terrel Davis on Instagram Saturday. "Life is complete, all praises to the most high," she wrote in the caption, posting a series of Polaroids of the family before and after welcoming their new addition.

Davis also celebrated the arrival of his son on Instagram. "Our cub has entered this world healthy and handsome as ever, This was by far the best day in my entire life," he wrote. "@cheynotshy thank you so much for this. My life has changed in so many ways I cannot wait to show you the world son @aceofdavis."

He also penned a sweet tribute to new big sister Ryder, 4, whom Floyd co-parents with ex-boyfriend Cory Wharton. "(Bro•ther) n. 1. A best friend for life 2. A builder of forts. 3. Teller of stories in the dark. 4. Player of catch and shooter of hoops," Davis wrote. "@thatsryderk you are gonna be the best big sister in the world!"

Floyd and Davis dated on-and-off for a few years before revealing they were back together in October and eventually sharing their pregnancy news in December. "We are extremely blessed and honored that this little one has chosen us as parents," Cheyenne wrote on Instagram. "We prayed for this moment and wanted to hold on to it as long as we could."

Cheyenne Floyd, Zach Davis Credit: Cheyenne Floyd/Instagram

"The past few months have been life changing in the best ways possible," Floyd continued. "Ryder is so excited to be a big sister again and is already super protective over my bump. She prays for the baby every night and kisses my belly every morning. Zach, you have been nothing but supportive and there every step of the way. Thinking about how young we were when we first met and how far we have come, I could not be more proud of us today. My heart is so full. Let the next adventure began."

