Cheyenne Floyd Says Kids 'Keep Me Going' as She Preps for Wedding and 'Teen Mom: Next Chapter'

The Teen Mom star chatted with PEOPLE about all the changes in her life and being at peace with her parenting

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE.


Published on August 25, 2022 10:56 AM
Photo: Diego Canseco

Cheyenne Floyd has a busy September ahead of her!

Not only is the mom of two awaiting the premiere of the next iteration of Teen Mom: Next Chapter, but Floyd will also be tying the knot with fiancé Zach Davis.

"I'm secretly freaking out," Floyd, 29, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I feel like every day I look at the calendar and I'm like, 'okay it's getting closer,' and then I look at my checklist and it's not getting shorter so things aren't adding up right now."

Floyd says she's looking forward to celebrating her family and their journey as part of her wedding celebration.

"The kids, of course, are playing a role throughout the whole wedding," she shares. "We truly wanted our wedding to be a reflection of our relationship and our love story, which has been untraditional, broken a couple of rules along the way, and we want to show that in our wedding. I'm excited."

Floyd shares son Ace Terrel, 14 months, with Davis and is also mom to 4-year-old daughter Ryder, whom she shares with ex Cory Wharton.

Diego Canseco

The reality star says that parenting both a toddler and a pre-kindergartener "keeps me on my toes."

"Some days, I feel like I'm killing the parenting game. I'm doing it, I'm surviving, my kids are happy. They're fed, they're clean," she adds.

"And then there are these other days where I feel crazy, I look crazy. A doesn't have a diaper on, Ryder is in an outfit that she picked out herself that's just going in too many different places," she says with a laugh. "Parenting is a journey but it's so much fun and the kids keep me on my toes. The kids keep me going."

That said, Floyd feels that her family is complete. "I'm done," she says without hesitation. "No more."

As for what fans can expect from Teen Mom: Next Chapter — a "reimagining" of the beloved 2000s MTV series that will bring some of the franchise's most memorable alums together — Floyd says viewers will see just how much the moms help each other out.

"I'm excited for Teen Mom: Next Chapter because I feel like this time, it really shows more of the dynamics between the moms," Floyd shares. "Whether that's us coming together for a trip or me calling them up on FaceTime, or text ... we lean on each other so much. And I feel like now, viewers finally get to see and learn about those relationships."

The 15-episode series will follow the former teen moms as they bond over their shared experience of pregnancy and parenthood in adolescence. In addition to Floyd, Amber Portwood, Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Catelynn Lowell Baltierra, Jade Cline, Leah Messer and Maci Bookout have all signed on for the spin-off, MTV confirmed in a release.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

