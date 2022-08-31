Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton Share Blended Family Photos from Ryder's First Day of Kindergarten

Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton have a shared determination to co-parent with Ryder's best interest at the forefront

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on August 31, 2022 03:29 PM
Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton Share Blended Family Photos from Ryder's First Day of Kindergarten
Photo: Cheyenne Floyd/Instagram

Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton are always prepared to put their daughter first.

On Tuesday, the Teen Mom: Next Chapter star, 29, shared adorable photos from Ryder's first day of kindergarten.

"Kindergarten here we come! 🥰 so excited for Ryder's first day!" Floyd captioned the set of photos. "Thank you to all the men in her life for showing up to take her today 🖤"

The sweet photos show Ryder posing with her back-to-school sign, as well as snapping shots with all of her loved ones. Floyd's post included a cute photo of Ryder with her mom's fiancé, Zach Davis and their son, Ace Terrel, 14 months.

Ryder posed for another photo with Floyd's stepfather. The Think Loud Crew podcast host also included a photo of Ryder and Wharton, as well as one where Ryder poses with Floyd's dad and Wharton's daughter Mila, 2.

Wharton, who is also dad to daughters Mila and Maya Grace, 13 weeks, with girlfriend Taylor Selfridge, also shared his own photos from the special day. In them, Ryder shows off her silly side but also poses sweetly with members of her family.

"First day of Kindergarten ✏️📚 Where is time going ??!!" The Challenge star, 31, wrote.

"We all love you so much @thatsryderk & I'm so proud of you 😢 continue to be the big sister that you are, and continue to be the Ryder that everybody loves ❤️"

Speaking with PEOPLE earlier this month ahead of the debut of Teen Mom: Next Chapter and her upcoming wedding, the reality star said that parenting both a toddler and a pre-kindergartener "keeps me on my toes."

"Some days, I feel like I'm killing the parenting game. I'm doing it, I'm surviving, my kids are happy. They're fed, they're clean," she added.

"And then there are these other days where I feel crazy, I look crazy. A doesn't have a diaper on, Ryder is in an outfit that she picked out herself that's just going in too many different places," she said with a laugh.

"Parenting is a journey but it's so much fun and the kids keep me on my toes. The kids keep me going."

