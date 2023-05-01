Chester Bennington's Son Draven Tells PEOPLE About Growing Up with Late Linkin Park Singer (Exclusive)

Draven Bennington remembers sharing fun and laughs with his father growing up.

The 21-year-old son of late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington — who died by suicide in 2017 — is sharing his memories of his late father with PEOPLE as he chats about his participation in the new MTV and Paramount+ series Family Legacy.

Born in April 2002, Draven remembers touring with the rock band growing up, recalling a trip to Australia with PEOPLE.

"I don't know if it was my first time going with them, but it's the first that I remembered at least. We went out there with a bunch of my siblings, and he had a couple of shows going on, but we also did family stuff. We went out and saw kangaroos at the zoo and went to the beaches and everything like that," he shares. "It was a great vacation, and I remember we were standing out in one of the venues."

Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic

"I think my little brother was like taking a nap or something. It was just dad that was up on stage, just doing sound check stuff. And nobody was in there except for all the guys like setting everything up," he continues.

"Now, I was standing where the crowd was standing. Nobody was there, and he threw the drumsticks out to me, and I got to catch them by myself. I had always wanted to do that, but that was the first time I was able to do it, which was fun."

When Chester wasn't touring with the band, he was making sure to spend a lot of quality time with his kids.

"One of our biggest things that we would do together and to go rock climbing. And it would be me and my little brother, Tyler, and that would usually be our thing. Every now and then, we'd go out and go rock climbing at this place, Hangar 18. It was just one of our favorite things."

Joking that he and his five siblings all have their father's "big ears," Draven — the only child of Chester and first wife Samantha Marie Olit — celebrates the "great bond" he's had with twin sisters Lily and Lila, 11, and brother Tyler, 17, whom Chester shared with wife Talinda Bennington, and older brothers Isaiah, 25, and Jaime, 26, from the singer's previous relationship with Elka Brand.

"We've always had a great bond," he says. "I definitely have a closer bond with my younger siblings, just because we're closer in age, but they're all great."

Inspired to tap into his creativity by his dad's influence, Draven dabbles in fashion and music. When it comes to style, he says he's always appreciated his dad's desire to make pieces his own with bespoke customizations.

"He wanted to wear something that nobody else had and so he would make those customizations himself," Draven tells PEOPLE.

Of his music, his project in progress takes on a hip-hop/rock sound that's, in part, inspired by Linkin Park's work with JAY-Z on 2004's Collision Course.

"I think that that album definitely has the most inspiration on my music style, but I also am inspired by having watched him having fun figuring out the right music," he shares. When I started doing it, it was just for fun and all on my own."

Draven also hopes to one day be able to match the impact that his dad's music made on the fans who adored him.

"Every time I hear somebody's story, telling like how much my dad's music impacted their life, I just think it's really beautiful. I think that's really sweet how something that he was just doing as a passion, what he loved, had that effect on so many people," Draven says. "I get so many just lovely stories of things like, 'I had this really bad day and I threw on this song from your dad and it completely changed it around.'"

He continues, "I'm so happy that he was able to do that for people, and that's something that I would eventually want to be able to do one day with my stuff. I think that's the point of making music, to make an impact on people, to have fun and reach out and connect with others."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.