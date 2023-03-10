Cheryl Burke Says She 'Truly Hopes' Ex Matthew Lawrence Can Have a Baby with TLC's Chilli

Cheryl Burke is on board with Matthew Lawrence trying to start a family with girlfriend Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas.

The Dancing with the Stars alum, 38, expressed her thoughts on Lawrence and Chilli's relationship while appearing on Thursday's episode of The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever With Chris Harrison.

Burke, who was married to Lawrence for nearly three years before they finalized their divorce in September 2022, said she thinks it's "amazing" that Lawrence and Chilli may have a baby together.

"I really truly hope he can actually have a kid with Chilli. I think that's amazing. I think he's wanted that," she shared.

"He comes from a huge family and there were definitely conversations but I always had said, 'As long as I had to shove my body in a dance costume, me thinking about being pregnant probably isn't something I can talk about at the moment,' " she recalled. "But yes, there were discussions about freezing my eggs."

Matthew Lawrence and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas. Enchanted Branding & PR

The Boy Meets World star, 43, recently shared in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he and the TLC singer, 52, have a "game plan" to begin their family.

Asked by ET's Deidre Behar if children are in the cards in the near future, Lawrence said, "That's the game plan. That's what we're trying to do."

"My life is in complete bloom right now. I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli," he added. "I've never gotten to be able to experience that kind of relationship before. She's really, really special."

Lawrence and Chilli became involved romantically just ahead of Thanksgiving 2022 after they were previously photographed on a beach in Hawaii that August.

Chilli's longtime rep Christal Jordan confirmed her client was dating Matthew in January in a statement to PEOPLE, saying, "I've been with Chilli since 2005 and I've never seen her this in love."

Chilli is already mom to 25-year-old son Tron with ex Dallas Austin.