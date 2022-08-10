Cheryl Burke Says She Would '100 Percent' Adopt a Baby: 'I Always Thought I Was Going To'

Cheryl Burke is opening up about her thoughts on becoming a parent.

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 38, told Allison Kugel on Tuesday's episode of the Allison Interviews podcast that she would "100 percent" adopt a baby and that the idea of adoption has "always" been on the table for her.

"I always thought I was going to adopt," she shared. "When I was a little girl, I was like, 'Maybe I'll just adopt.' But I didn't have body dysmorphia [at that time]. I didn't know what it was that I had, but it wasn't because the gaining of the weight. And I have a lot of friends that are adopted."

Burke, who recently revealed her struggles with body image as a professional dancer, also shared her thoughts about pregnancy and body dysmorphia, explaining how she feels about her body potentially going through the changes that come with being pregnant.

"Where I'm at right now is I'm not overthinking it right this second, because if I do another season of Dancing with the Stars, I just need to do it," she said. "When the time comes, whether this will be my last season or not, I don't know."

Cheryl Burke. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"Or if I don't do [another season] I can then consume my brain with those thoughts. I would prefer not to have to put myself in a dance costume and just let myself gain weight," she continued. "I do believe I will start to love my body more when I don't have to shove my ass into a dance costume. So, right now [the thought of becoming pregnant] is on hold."

Last month, Burke shared that she suffers from body dysmorphia in an interview on Sean Hayes and Dr. Priyanka Wali's podcast Hypochondriactor.

"Now that I'm sober, I have body dysmorphia because I'm a dancer," Burke admitted on the show. "I mean, tell me one dancer that doesn't."

"So when I look at myself in the mirror and someone says, 'Oh, you look amazing,' I see someone who is overweight and, in my eyes and in my way of judging myself, not amazing," she explained. "It's like no matter what I look like."

Body dysmorphia is described as a mental health disorder in which a person can't stop thinking about a perceived defect or flaw in their appearance, according to the Mayo Clinic. The disorder can cause anxiety and distress, making it difficult to function in social situations and daily life.