Chely Wright Welcomes Twins George Samuel and Everett Joseph

Jim Smeal/BEImages

It’s blue times two for Chely Wright.

The country singer and her wife, music executive Lauren Blitzer Wright, welcomed identical twin sons on Saturday, May 18 in New York City, her rep tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Although they weren’t due until this summer, George Samuel and Everett Joseph — who are named for their great-grandfathers — are thriving, the rep says.

“We are grateful for all the amazing medical care and the love and support of family and friends,” Wright, 42, tells PEOPLE.

The couple, who announced the pregnancy in January, revealed the sex of the twins in March.

“We’re having two little boys,” Wright said at the time. “They’re healthy babies … Everything looks good.”

Wright and Blitzer Wright, 32, were married in August 2011 after the country singer came out publicly in 2010.