"We're having two little boys," Wright shares. "They're healthy babies. They're getting fat, thanks to my help. Everything looks good."

Chely Wright Reveals Sex of Twins After Being Bribed with French Fries

In January, Chely Wright announced she was expecting identical twins with her wife Lauren Blitzer-Wright — and on Thursday she revealed their sex, with some convincing that involved a plate of French fries.

“We’re having two little boys,” Wright, 42, told Howard Bragman when he guest-hosted on Joy Behar’s Say Anything segment on CurrentTV.

Wright, who says she’s already gained 30 lbs., explains, “Most of it is French fries… It’s French fries and some Dunkin’ Donuts. But who’s keeping track?”

Those delectable potato treats are what Bragman used to get the musician to share the sex of her babies.



“We’ve known for a while that they were little boys, but we were keeping that private,” Wright said following the big reveal. “But since you offered me French fries …”

Feeling “great” currently, Wright went on to say, “The first trimester was a typical first trimester — a little tired, a little sick to my stomach.”

In honor of Wright’s profession, Bragman had a little gift for her unborn sons.

“We want your boys to be well-versed in country music … so we got you guys some beautiful guitars,” Bragman says, handing over two toys.