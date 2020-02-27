He's Her Angel! Chelsea Tyler Welcomes Son Vincent Frank with Husband Jon Foster

Image zoom Vincent Foster Chelsea Tyler Foster/Instagram; Inset: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Chelsea Tyler is a mom!

The Kaneholler musician, 30, and her bandmate husband Jon Foster announced they welcomed their first child together, a son named Vincent Frank Foster, on Feb. 21.

Both Tyler and Foster, 35, shared their baby boy’s arrival with photos of the newborn on Instagram. In the new dad’s snapshot, little Vincent is snuggled against Foster’s chest, peeking out from inside the musician’s zip-up jacket.

In Tyler’s image, her son can be seen lying on what appears to be his mama’s belly, sleeping soundly while wearing the same hospital beanie shown in Foster’s picture.

Both parents shared their bundle of joy’s name in their respective captions, with Tyler writing, “Welcome to the world” before his full name.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Jon Foster (L) and Chelsea Tyler Jon Foster/Instagram

RELATED: Pregnant Chelsea Tyler Celebrates Baby Shower with Sisters Liv and Mia, Dad Steven’s Girlfriend

Chelsea and Foster tied the knot at an intimate celebration in 2015, and announced that they were going to be parents with matching Instagram posts in September.

In the photos, Foster held a sign that read, “Coming Feb 2020” with an arrow pointing to Chelsea’s growing baby bump, teasing their little one’s due date. In the first shot, the couple was all smiles, and in the second photo, Foster pumped his fist while his wife threw up the rock-and-roll hand gesture.

Both kept their caption simple, with Foster writing two exclamation points and Chelsea sharing a red heart emoji.

The mom-to-be stepped out two days later alongside sister Liv Tyler and their dad Steven Tyler to support Liv, 42, at the Los Angeles premiere of her movie Ad Astra. The trio posed together for photos on the red carpet, where Chelsea wore a long-sleeved fitted red dress and cradled her baby bump as she snuggled up to her family.

Image zoom Chelsea Tyler's baby shower Chelsea Tyler Foster/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Liv Tyler Welcomes Daughter Lula Rose

The Aerosmith frontman’s youngest daughter is the last to become a mom, after Liv and Mia Tyler. Liv has three children — 3½-year-old daughter Lula Rose plus sons Sailor Gene, 5, and 15-year-old Milo William — while Mia, 41, is mom to son Axton Joseph, 2½.

Both of Chelsea’s sisters attended her baby shower in January, where the then-mom-to-be was surrounded by a lush green color palette and family and friends that also included dad Steven’s girlfriend Aimee Preston.

Chelsea rocked a belly-hugging forest-green dress for the event, while many other guests sported various shades of green on their clothing. Tons of green, gold and white balloons decorated the space. Guests decorated blocks for the baby on the way and dug into a delectable refreshment spread — at the center of which sat a lemon cake with rosemary buttercream and lemon curd, topped with a cute array of forest animals.

“Showered with luuuve 💚 thank you @elizabethkott @emilyalthaus @ssimbari @annettecirelle and all the sweet friends for the most special day! 🌿,” Chelsea captioned a smattering of snapshots from the party, while Mia shared three photos and wrote, “Oh baby! Our lil Wolf cubs have so many amazing people to be loved by.”