Pregnant Chelsea Tyler Celebrates Baby Shower with Sisters Liv and Mia, Dad Steven's Girlfriend

Chelsea Tyler is walking this way — right into motherhood!

The daughter of Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler celebrated her baby on the way at a fun-filled fête thrown by pals, surrounded by loved ones including sisters Mia and Liv Tyler, as well as Mia’s 2½-year-old son Axton Joseph and Steven’s girlfriend Aimee Preston.

Chelsea, 30, rocked a bump-hugging forest green dress for the event, while many other guests also sported various shades of green on their clothing. Tons of green, gold and white balloons decorated the space.

Guests decorated blocks for the baby on the way, using colorful Sharpies, and dug into a delectable refreshment spread — at the center of which sat a lemon cake with rosemary buttercream and lemon curd, topped with a cute array of forest animals.

“Showered with luuuve 💚 thank you @elizabethkott @emilyalthaus @ssimbari @annettecirelle and all the sweet friends for the most special day! 🌿,” Chelsea captioned a smattering of snapshots from the shower, while Mia, 41, shared three photos and wrote, “Oh baby! Our lil Wolf cubs have so many amazing people to be loved by.”

Image zoom Chelsea Tyler Foster/Instagram

Image zoom Chelsea Tyler's baby shower Chelsea Tyler Foster/Instagram

Image zoom Chelsea Tyler's baby shower Chelsea Tyler Foster/Instagram

Image zoom Chelsea Tyler's baby shower Chelsea Tyler Foster/Instagram

Chelsea and Jon Foster — the husband-wife duo behind the EDM band Kaneholler, who tied the knot at an intimate celebration in 2015 — announced that they are going to be parents with matching Instagram posts in September.

In the photos, Foster held a sign that read, “Coming Feb 2020” with an arrow pointing to Chelsea’s growing baby bump, teasing their little one’s due date. In the first shot, the couple were all smiles, and in the second photo, Foster pumped his fist while his wife threw up the rock-and-roll hand gesture.

Both kept their caption simple, with Foster, 35, writing two exclamation points and Chelsea sharing a red heart emoji.

The mom-to-be stepped out two days later alongside Liv, 42, and Steven, 71, to support her sister at the Los Angeles premiere of her movie Ad Astra. The trio posed together for photos on the red carpet, where Chelsea wore a long-sleeved fitted red dress and cradled her baby bump as she snuggled up to her dad and older sister.

Image zoom From L to R: Chelsea Tyler, Liv Tyler and Steven Tyler Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Maybe the most excited to welcome the newest member of the family next month? Axton, who proved he was going to make the best big cousin ever in a sweet photo shared by his mama earlier this month.

In the cute image, seemingly taken during a meal out together, the little boy smiles up at his aunt, with his hand placed on her bare baby belly as Chelsea pulls her shirt up.

“Giving a lil love to our newest Pack member, Cousin Wolf Pup Foster. Only a few more goes in the baby oven till we get to meet you!!! 🐺👶🏻 ❤️,” Mia captioned it.

Liv chimed in on the comments, leaving a string of excited emojis: “💗😂🙌🏻💗🙌🏻😂.”