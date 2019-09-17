Chelsea Tyler and Jon Foster Announce They're Expecting Their First Child: 'Coming Feb 2020!'

Image zoom Jon Foster, Chelsea Tyler

Kaneholler is getting ready to welcome a new band member!

The husband-wife duo behind the EDM band, Jon Foster and Chelsea Tyler, announced that they are going to be parents with matching Instagram posts on Monday.

In the photos, Foster holds a sign that reads, “Coming Feb 2020” with an arrow pointing to Tyler’s growing baby bump, teasing their little one’s due date. In the first shot, the couple are all smiles, and in the second photo, Foster pumps his fist while his wife throws up the rock-and-roll hand gesture.

Both kept their caption simple, with Foster, 35, writing two exclamation points and Tyler, 30, sharing a red heart emoji.

The pair tied the knot in June 2015 with an intimate celebration.

“The wedding was beautiful; it was just kind of a big dinner. It was very small – just our immediate family,” Tyler, who is Aerosmith star Steven Tyler‘s daughter, told PEOPLE later that year.

“There were no bells and whistles,” Foster added.

After their “homegrown” wedding, Foster said that married life is “the s—!”

“I’m not gonna lie: It’s amazing,” he previously told PEOPLE. “I’m blessed to be able to be married to such an amazing person. And to be able to make music and tour together and hang out and share the same interests, it’s a rare thing.”

“You think so much is gonna change, and then you’re really just back in your life and working together and living together and loving together and everything,” Tyler added. “But honestly, being in a band is like being married anyway.”

Foster, who starred on the TV series Accidentally on Purpose and has appeared on other shows like Ben and Kate and Suits, and Tyler met in 2011 after being introduced by their mutual friend Zoe Kravitz at a party.

The sparks were immediate, as they started Kaneholler “about 48 hours after meeting,” Foster told PEOPLE back in March 2015.