Chelsea Houska is enjoying fall festivities with her family.

The mom of four shared photos on Instagram Sunday from her family's day out celebrating fall, where the group enjoyed apple picking, hanging out in a pumpkin patch and tasting seasonal treats.

"Best day 🥹🎃," the Teen Mom alum, 31, captioned the Instagram carousel, which inicluded highlights with daughters Walker June, 20 months, Layne Ettie, 4, and Aubree, 13, as well as son Watson Cole, 5.

Houska, DeBoer, and the four kids got together for a family selfie featured in the carousel, which shows Waston standing in front of DeBoer as he holds Walker. Aubree holds Layne while Houska leans in toward them.

Last month, Houska celebrated her oldest daughter Aubree as she turned 13.

"My music loving, sassy, funny, Harry Styles obsessed girl is a TEENAGER," she captioned the photo of the newly-minted teen.

Aubree wore a boho-rocker look in jeans and a black graphic t-shirt, paired with bracelets, a silver ring and a star-shaped turquoise necklace, with winged eyeliner and a bag slung over her shoulder.

In May 2021, Houska opened up about her decision to leave Teen Mom 2 after joining the series in 2011. Houska first made her MTV debut on 16 and Pregnant in 2009 but said that as daughter Aubree got older, it felt like it was time to go.

"There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don't want her to ever be like, she can't tell me things because it's going to be aired to millions of people or whatever," she told E! News.

"When she was little, the stuff that was going on with her dad and stuff, it was from my point of view, and as she got older, it started coming from her point of view," she continued. "I think that deserves to be private for her. That was ultimately what kind of pushed me to decide to step away and leave that chapter of life."

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty, Chelsea DeBoer/Instagram

Houska and DeBoer are set to star in a new HGTV series with the working title Farmhouse Fabulous, PEOPLE exclusively revealed in February.

The six-episode limited series is slated to premiere in spring 2023 and will follow the South Dakota-based couple as they launch a full-time renovation and design business, helping local families make over their homes.

Earlier this summer, Houska shared that she and DeBoer had wrapped filming on the upcoming series.

"That's a wrap! Had the time of my life, designed some pretty kickass spaces and lots of memories and new friendships made🎬," she captioned the shot, adding, "lookout @hgtv."