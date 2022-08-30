'Teen Mom''s Chelsea Houska Celebrates Both Her and 'Mini-Me' Daughter's Birthdays: 'Wild Child'

Chelsea Houska's family has a lot to celebrate!

On Monday, the former Teen Mom star celebrated her 31st birthday. She shares a birthday with daughter Layne, whom she paid tribute to in an Instagram post.

"My little mini me is 4! She loves back tickles, sushi and animals 💕," she captioned the set of shots, which show Layne Ettie smiling widely in front of a unicorn cake, as well as her and Houska sharing a kiss.

"Love sharing a birthday with my wild child 🫶🏼," she added.

Houska also shares daughter Walker June, 19 months, and son Watson Cole, 5, with husband Cole DeBoer. DeBoer also helps raise Houska's daughter Aubree, 12.

Chelsea DeBoer/Instagram

Earlier this summer, Houska shared that she and DeBoer had wrapped filming on their upcoming HGTV series, which has gone by the working title Farmhouse Fabulous.

"That's a wrap! Had the time of my life, designed some pretty kickass spaces and lots of memories and new friendships made🎬," she captioned the shot, adding, "lookout @hgtv."

The couple first announced the series, their first major project since leaving Teen Mom 2 in 2020, in February. The six-episode limited series is slated to premiere in spring 2023 and will follow the South Dakota-based couple as they launch a full-time renovation and design business, helping local families make over their homes while parenting their kids.

In May 2021, Houska opened up about her decision to leave Teen Mom 2 after joining the series in 2011. Houska first made her MTV debut on 16 and Pregnant in 2009 but said that as daughter Aubree got older, it felt like time to go.

"There just came a point — and I think it was a buildup almost — this feeling in my gut, or my heart, I guess. It just didn't feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore," she told E! News.

"There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don't want her to ever be like, she can't tell me things because it's going to be aired to millions of people or whatever," she said.

"When she was little, the stuff that was going on with her dad and stuff, it was from my point of view, and as she got older, it started coming from her point of view," she continued. "I think that deserves to be private for her. That was ultimately what kind of pushed me to decide to step away and leave that chapter of life."