Celebrity Parents Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska Celebrates as 'Music-Loving, Sassy, Funny' Daughter Aubree Turns 13 Chelsea Houska also shares daughters Walker June, 19 months, and Layne Ettie, 4, and son Watson Cole, 5, with husband Cole DeBoer Published on September 7, 2022 01:36 PM Chelsea Houska officially has a teenager on her hands! The former Teen Mom star, 31, shared a special tribute Wednesday on Instagram as oldest daughter Aubree turns 13. "My music loving, sassy, funny, Harry Styles obsessed girl is a TEENAGER," she captioned the photo of the newly-minted teen. Aubree wears a boho-rocker look in jeans and a black graphic t-shirt, paired with bracelets, a silver ring and a star-shaped turquoise necklace, with winged eyeliner and a bag slung over her shoulder. Houska also shares daughters Walker June, 19 months, and Layne Ettie, 4, and son Watson Cole, 5, with husband Cole DeBoer. Houska ended last month by celebrating her 31st birthday. She shares a birthday with daughter Layne, whom she paid tribute to in an Instagram post. "My little mini me is 4! She loves back tickles, sushi and animals 💕," she captioned the set of shots, which showed Layne smiling widely in front of a unicorn cake, as well as her and Houska sharing a kiss. "Love sharing a birthday with my wild child 🫶🏼," she added. Chelsea Houska Reveals the Real Reason She Left 'Teen Mom' '2' : 'It Was a Buildup' Houska and DeBoer are set to star in a new HGTV series with the working title Farmhouse Fabulous, PEOPLE exclusively revealed in February. The six-episode limited series is slated to premiere in spring 2023 and will follow the South Dakota-based couple as they launch a full-time renovation and design business, helping local families make over their homes. Earlier this summer, Houska shared that she and DeBoer had wrapped filming on the upcoming series. "That's a wrap! Had the time of my life, designed some pretty kickass spaces and lots of memories and new friendships made🎬," she captioned the shot, adding, "lookout @hgtv."