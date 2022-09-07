Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska Celebrates as 'Music-Loving, Sassy, Funny' Daughter Aubree Turns 13

Chelsea Houska officially has a teenager on her hands!

The former Teen Mom star, 31, shared a special tribute Wednesday on Instagram as oldest daughter Aubree turns 13.

"My music loving, sassy, funny, Harry Styles obsessed girl is a TEENAGER," she captioned the photo of the newly-minted teen.

Aubree wears a boho-rocker look in jeans and a black graphic t-shirt, paired with bracelets, a silver ring and a star-shaped turquoise necklace, with winged eyeliner and a bag slung over her shoulder.

Houska also shares daughters Walker June, 19 months, and Layne Ettie, 4, and son Watson Cole, 5, with husband Cole DeBoer.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chelsea Houska/Instagram

Houska ended last month by celebrating her 31st birthday. She shares a birthday with daughter Layne, whom she paid tribute to in an Instagram post.

"My little mini me is 4! She loves back tickles, sushi and animals 💕," she captioned the set of shots, which showed Layne smiling widely in front of a unicorn cake, as well as her and Houska sharing a kiss.

"Love sharing a birthday with my wild child 🫶🏼," she added.

Houska and DeBoer are set to star in a new HGTV series with the working title Farmhouse Fabulous, PEOPLE exclusively revealed in February.

The six-episode limited series is slated to premiere in spring 2023 and will follow the South Dakota-based couple as they launch a full-time renovation and design business, helping local families make over their homes.

Earlier this summer, Houska shared that she and DeBoer had wrapped filming on the upcoming series.

"That's a wrap! Had the time of my life, designed some pretty kickass spaces and lots of memories and new friendships made🎬," she captioned the shot, adding, "lookout @hgtv."